It was all Shades of Love and Joy at Nikita & Seun’s Wedding! Enjoy The Video

Nikita and Seun’s Yoruba traditional wedding came with a truckload of love and colours and we can’t help but bask in the beauty of it all. 😍

Right from the wedding morning to the lit reception, their’s was a day filled with so much joy. Nikita stepped out in her gorgeous outfit to marry the love of her life. Seun was such a happy groom and he rocked his agbada effortlessly. Their friends and family did not disappoint and they came through in their numbers to celebrate this sweet love. It was indeed a beautiful display of colours, culture and of course, a whole lot of love. Their wedding video will absolutely make your day!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @maxwelljennings

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

