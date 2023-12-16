Spice up Your Weekend With Some Love and Beauty From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

When you hear the word ‘Weekend’ what comes to mind? For us, in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone, it is a perfect time to sit back and relax. Today, we’ve got just what you need to enjoy this relaxing period.

Trust us, there’s no better way to spend your weekend than basking in the beauty of love and guess what? You are in luck because we’ve got plenty of this to go around. It was a truckload of sweet love stories, stunning inspos and exciting videos in the #BellaNaijaWeddings zone all week long. We’ve compiled a rundown for you, so just grab your popcorn, sit back and enjoy!

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

It’s the #MOlovestory23! Mariama and Onis Found Love in The Office

Love is in The Air For Nneamaka & Tomiwa! Take in The Beauty of Their White Wedding

A Tasty Love Affair! Kez and Kel Bonded Over Food

It’s Time For #TheKingsWedding23! Thelma & Kingsley’s Love Story Began in Uni

Feel The Magic of Love With Chiamaka & Chibuzo’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

Show Up and Show Out on Your Big Day With This Alluring Inspo

Slay in Pink On Your Igbo Trad With This Modern Bridal Inspo

This Beauty Look is For The Tiv Bride-To-Be Who Wants to Stand Out

Elevate Your Bridal Style With This Stunning Traditional Wedding Inspo

These Beautiful Moments From Mitchel & Nicholas’ Wedding Will Have You Beaming With Smiles

This Yoruba Groom and His 36 Groomsmen Showed up in Style! Enjoy The Video

 

This Bride’s Reaction To Her Groom’s Surprise Will Make You Smile

This Heartwarming Moment Between The Bride and Her Mother-in-Law is Everything!

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

