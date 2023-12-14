Tina Said ‘Yes’ To Marrying Gbenga at The Same Place Where She Said ‘Yes’ To Being His Girlfriend!

Surprise proposals are an absolute thrill and we certainly love all the thoughtfulness that goes into planning one. Tina and Gbenga met at a friend’s game night during the pandemic and it’s been a sweet ride ever since.

It was their anniversary and Gbenga came up with the sweetest idea to propose to his baby girl. He decided to relive memories in the park where he asked her to be his girlfriend by planning a scavenger hunt. As Tina followed the trail of clues, they led her to an outdoor proposal decor with lights, roses and a beautifully lit sign that read “Will you marry me?”. Gbenga went down on one knee and asked her to be his wife… Of course, she said ‘Yes!’

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Gbenga:

We met at a friend’s game night during COVID. We were part of the people that thought COVID was not that serious in the beginning and we were trying to have a good time with our friends. We did not speak much that day but we exchanged socials before the night was over and slid into the DMs. Since we met during the pandemic, I could not take her out on the first date. Instead, I bought all the tools a bartender uses and got different beverages for a cocktail party. She came over to my house and we made some drinks together and just talked about our lives, what we have been through in relationships, what we are looking for and what makes us happy. We just kept on making drinks and stayed up all night, talking about life and what we wanted from it. We have been obsessed with each other ever since. I am looking forward to her walking down the aisle, I cannot wait to see how she looks in her dress, I cannot wait to see her smile and I cannot wait to say ‘I do’.

Here’s how Gbenga popped the question:

I asked her to be my girlfriend during the pandemic. Restaurants and date spots were not open so we decided to hike in the park. During the hike, I found a spot closer to a pond and told her how happy I had been since I met her and I would be honoured if we could make things official and if she would be my girlfriend. So during the proposal, I wanted it to be linked to that moment where I asked her to be my girlfriend, so I planned a scavenger hunt for our anniversary. I told her to get dressed up and paid for her hair and nails as we were going to celebrate our anniversary at a restaurant downtown.

Once she got home, I was not around, I just left a note saying she should meet me at a specific location for her next clue. The location was a park where the team I hired had already set up the proposal scene. Once she arrived, she was surprised we were at a park as she thought it would be the restaurant. I reminded her about the moment I asked her to be my girlfriend in a similar setting and we walked to the proposal setup and everything else is history. I still took her for dinner after the proposal as my fiance loves food so that reservation was already made. lol

Credits

Couple: @miz_teena | @barney_rubble00

Photography: @f10studio

Videography: @f10film

Planning and Decor: @perfectproposal.to