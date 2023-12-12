Diana & Raony Took Their Sweet Love to Paris! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Connect with us

Today’s love story is about Diana and Raony, two lovebirds who met at a mutual friend’s birthday party!

The exciting thing about these two is that they knew each other even before they met. Their friends never stopped mentioning how it would be great for them to meet and when they eventually did, you’ll agree with us that their friends were totally right! They clicked instantly and now, these lovebirds are ready to seal their love in style! Their pre-wedding shoot in Paris is absolutely magical and you will fall in love with every frame as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met
By the bride, Diana:

We met in June 2018 at Raony’s best friend’s birthday party. Before that, Our friends were all repeating that we needed to be introduced as both of us were single at the time. What’s intriguing about our meeting is that we kept crossing paths without really meeting each other. Whenever he visited our friends, I was unavailable, or when he left, my taxi would arrive. So, we had heard about each other without ever meeting in person.

On the day of our mutual friend’s birthday, there were no assigned seats, so we sat in the first available seats. Later, our friends told me that he had asked everyone to move so we could sit together because he was initially seated at the end of the table. We spent the evening talking and laughing, and it’s worth noting that you never get bored in his company. Time passed, and after a year, we moved in together. We got into a civil partnership after two years. Now, after five years of being in a relationship, we are finally preparing to get married in front of our families, friends, and the law.

Bride: @knowlesefron
Groom@raonycs
Planner@ced_eventdesign
Photography@blawzstudios
Makeup@phbeaute
Stylist: @_theperfectoutfit_by_d
Hair: @Houseofmaelle

