Feel The Magic of Love With Chiamaka and Chibuzo’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

Many things make falling in love all so beautiful! Chiamaka and Chibuzo have found a special kind of love and it radiates so magically. 😍

As they happily count down to their big day, the lovebirds are serving us sweet doses of love and beauty with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. The sweet smiles in each frame are giving a truckload of butterflies and we can’t get enough. Their pre-wedding photos have absolutely made our day and we bet you’ll love them as much as we do!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride@chiamy45 
Planners@viebyneni | @elithan_events
Makeup@kandybeatinc
Photography@fisayoainaphotography.ng

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com


