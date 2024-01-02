Feel The Magic of Love With Chiamaka and Chibuzo’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

Many things make falling in love all so beautiful! Chiamaka and Chibuzo have found a special kind of love and it radiates so magically. 😍

As they happily count down to their big day, the lovebirds are serving us sweet doses of love and beauty with their stunning pre-wedding shoot. The sweet smiles in each frame are giving a truckload of butterflies and we can’t get enough. Their pre-wedding photos have absolutely made our day and we bet you’ll love them as much as we do!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

Credits

Bride: @chiamy45

Planners: @viebyneni | @elithan_events

Makeup: @kandybeatinc

Photography: @fisayoainaphotography.ng