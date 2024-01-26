It’s a Vibrant Ghanaian Love Affair With Emmanuella and Evans’ Trad!

A common fact about Africans is that they will always represent their vibrant culture in style and Emmanuella and Evans’ wedding was no exception.

They stepped out looking stunning in their kente outfits giving us so much beauty to drool over. They performed the marriage rites the Ghanaian trad way and the atmosphere was super pumped. The couple and their squad came with the perfect amount of energy setting the tone for the beautiful day. Their wedding video has made our day and we bet it’ll make yours too!

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credits

Videography @tnglobalstudios

Featured Image @presbytery_youth