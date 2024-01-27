Connect with us

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Have a Weekend Filled With Love, Beauty & Everything In Between!

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Have a Weekend Filled With Love, Beauty & Everything In Between!

3 hours ago

Did somebody say, weekend? 💃🏻

It’s another beautiful Saturday morning and we’ve got ‘The Lazy Song’ by Bruno Mars on repeat. If this is also your mood for today, then there’s no better way to relax on a weekend than by relishing all the sweetness of love. From beautiful inspirations to sweet love stories and exciting videos, we’ve compiled a truckload of amazing features from the BellaNaijaWeddings zone to get your weekend groove on. So just dive in by clicking the title links below.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

It’s Love in Marrakech! Zainab and Ibuanu’s Destination Wedding is The Magic Your Day Needs

Zainab & Ibuanu’s Moroccan Desert-Themed Dinner Party Was an Intersection of Love, Family and Adventure!

Auma & Desmond Had The Perfect Beach Wedding Dinner in Zanzibar! Enjoy Their Photos

When The Photographer Captures the Heart of His Muse! Enjoy Auma and Desmond’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Feel The Warmth of Love in Safa and Mustapha’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

A Perfect Proposal in Riviera! Enjoy Njay and Jay’s #BNBling Moment

It’s Raining Sweet Love and Beauty in Etinosa and Bennett’s Pre-wedding Shoot!

Bring A Pop Of Colours To Your Trad With This Lovely Beauty Look

Let This Stylish Reception Inspo Served By Idia Aisien Be Your Show Stopper Guide!

This Alluring Beauty Look is Perfect For Your Big Day Shine!

This Radiant Beauty Look Is Reflective Of a Stylish Edo Bride!

Stylish Looks and Pure Vibes! This Couple Nailed Their Dance Entrance

You’ll Love The Beauty and Elegance of This Yoruba Bride!

This Igbo Couple Radiate Pure Love & Beauty! Their Video Will Make You Blush

Forty-Five Years Later and Still Deep In Love! This Couple’s Video Will Warm Your Heart

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

