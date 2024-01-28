Connect with us

Weddings

Mary and Anselm Found Love In The Office! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

From #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly, Have a Weekend Filled With Love, Beauty & Everything In Between!

Weddings

It’s a Vibrant Ghanaian Love Affair With Emmanuella and Evans’ Trad!

Weddings

NYSC Brought Tomi and Femi Together! Enjoy Their Beautiful Indoor Proposal

Weddings

Anita and Uche's Pre-wedding Shoot is a Reflection of Their Beautiful Love!

Weddings

From a Mutual Friend’s Instagram Story To Forever! Here's How Romola & Adams Came To Be

Weddings

Blessing and Kennedy Met During a Photoshoot! Enjoy Their Wedding Photos

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

Check Out Our Editors' Favourite Guest Looks From Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Traditional Wedding Ceremony

Sweet Spot Weddings

From a ‘Detty December’ Party To Forever! Here's How Kelechi & JR's Journey Began

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Nollywood Style Weddings

See How Ini Dima-Okojie 'ATE!' Wedding Guest Style At Kunle & Tiwi Remi's Sensational Ceremony

Weddings

Mary and Anselm Found Love In The Office! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Sometimes,  the most beautiful love stories emerge when love and business mix. Mary and Anselm are our lovebirds for today and yes, it all began at work! 😍

Mary had just resumed a new role at work and little did she know that love was part of the full package. She met Anselm and the more they got to know each other, the deeper in love they fell. Now, they are taking their love from the office to the altar and we are so excited for them. The bright smiles and beauty in their pre-wedding photos tell a story of how smitten these two are. You will certainly catch yourself blushing as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met
By the bride, Mary:

Our love story commenced in 2019 when I joined a new organisation as a customer support executive. As a complete novice in the professional environment, I dedicated myself to excelling in my role. At that time, I shared a desk with Precious, who was leaving the company and I was hired to fill her position. Subsequently, Anselm, a backend engineer, became my new office mate. Due to my interest in software engineering, I initiated a connection with Anselm, aiming to build a subtle relationship and gain insights into engineering. Despite initially appearing as a geek, Anselm proved to be welcoming and willing to teach me from A to Z.

  

During this process, a friendship blossomed, and Anselm, in his kindness, even provided me with lunch during breaks. This complimentary meal, especially as a newbie still finding my footing, was a financial relief, considering the distance I travelled. As our connection deepened, Anselm affectionately started calling me names like Sunshine and Angel until he eventually expressed his romantic interest. As a Christian lady, I requested time to pray about it, and here we are today. The past four years with Anselm have been incredible, filled with ups and downs and mutual growth. Reflecting on our journey, I am grateful for the tremendous progress we’ve made. Taking this bold step together, I envision better and brighter days ahead. Let’s embark on this journey, building our dreams together, Mi Amor.

                 

Credits

Bride@globaloiza
Groom@anselmleo
Planner@florah_signatures
Makeup: @rahnabeauty
Hairstylist@meenabeautybar
Photography@swale_photography

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

So You’re Getting Old, What’s the Big Deal?

How Are You Satisfying Your Inner Child as An Adult? People Share Their Stories on X

Ariyike Olayiwola: Does It Really Pay to Be The Understanding Friend?

Mauritania Stuns, Ghana Stunned, Cape Verde & Angola Soar | #AFCON2023’s Key Moments So Far

Dennis Isong: Common Deed Of Assignment Errors We Make in Real Estate
css.php