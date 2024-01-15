Yemi Alade Talks About Her Inspiring Journey and Multi-Cultural Background on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

On this episode of “Tea With Tay,” Taymesan sits with renowned singer and electrifying performing artist, Yemi Alade.

In this episode, Yemi Alade talks about her journey so far, her family background, rising above all odds and challenges, and how she constantly gave herself the confidence to move past her comfort zone and achieve great things, like emerging as the winner of the Peak Talent show.

The singer also opens up about how “Johnny,” which was initially leaked, became a smash hit and how, despite losing her voice completely, she was able to push herself to record two songs that were featured on Beyonce’s “Lion King: The Gift” album.

Watch: