These BellaNaijarians Share How They Remain Positive in Tough Times

First things first, let me start by saying that the economy is tough right now and Nigerians are not smiling. But we all know that, don’t we? From buying a bag of rice for 80k to buying fuel at almost a thousand Naira per litre, everyone is feeling it in one way or the other.

For many of us, the price of goods and services is just one of our many troubles. Look around you, everyone is angry and frustrated. People are yelling at one another. There’s despair and hopelessness. The standard of living is nosediving, and speedily too. From poor infrastructure to the national grid collapsing every other day, insecurity and the many negative in-betweens, it is safe to say that it is quite a tough time for Nigerians right now. And in situations like this, it’s difficult to see the silver lining or the light at the end of this tunnel, especially when it looks like this tunnel has no end.

I’ll be honest with you when I say I’m struggling too. It takes a lot for me not to wake up in the morning and hiss, or scream when I see the price of goods in the market. But in moments like this, it is important to maintain a positive spirit and do things to put you in a state of happiness as often as you can. For me, I have prioritised community, friendships and wellbeing. Every now and then, I check up on my friends, I send them messages if I cannot call. We talk and give one another time and space to rant. Things are tough right now so it’s important not to do life alone. I also watch movies. When it seems like my world is crashing and my head is a mess, I watch a movie and/or listen to music. They are not lasting solutions to problems but they provide momentary relief and distractions.

I asked some BellaNaijarians how they are able to remain positive in these tough times. Here’s what they had to say.

Pamela

I am generally an optimistic person with a dose of reality but it’s been really hard maintaining an optimistic and positive mindset in these trying times. I think I have gone through several phases of frustration; from grief, to sadness to despair to fear to hope. Hope, as fleeting as it is, is what I hold on to. Not to sound too preachy but, I feel like, we can’t be going through all this if not for a purpose, right? These are the things I do to remain optimistic and sane:

Journaling and working or walking through every emotion. Don’t mask it, feel it, sit in it, make sense of it, make peace with it, move past it and formulate a line of action.

I practice gratitude and hold onto my faith, just to shift my perspective. Being grateful for what I have, the people in my life, the little blessings, having a job, roof over my head, and so on.

I engage in activities to lift my spirits – read books, binge-watch movies, series, and anything positive/funny. Reduce the “noise or news”. The key for me is keep myself updated and not immerse myself in the negativity.

Giving. So one thing I’ve noticed is that everyone wants to be heard and listened to, so I listen to people. I have been sort of an agony aunt to many and it gives me relief to help others, listen to them and walk them through their struggles and concerns. It’s a mood booster for me when someone says “thank you” after speaking with me.

The fifth is what I am actively learning/leaning into and perfecting – looking for opportunities to make “this” work for me and work in my favour. In times like these, there are opportunities for innovation and ground-breaking ideas.

Rashidat

I always feel like this too shall pass. Whatever it is I’m going through, it shall pass. No matter the situation, I believe it’s not the end; the story continues. And as long as this story continues, I have another chance at rewriting it. “This too shall pass” is how I keep moving and ensure that things don’t weigh me down. Then a little bit of alcohol. I like to play with my kids. I have an inner child that is wild, free and happy, and playing with my children brings that aspect of me to the fore. I also blackmail God, haha. “Father, you said in your word…” Then I go ahead to quote whatever scripture I need to use as my bargaining chip.

Ahmad

I sleep and watch movies. Every time my mind becomes heavy, I try to lie down and sleep. Like an escape. I know the worries don’t go away, but while I’m asleep, the worries also go to sleep. Also, the bewilderment that wears you down while waking up, scrambling for what the time is, wondering how long I’ve slept, amazes me. Every single moment I sleep feels like an escape. Watching an interesting movie also makes me happy. I take some time after watching a movie to think about what could have been and what actually happened. In these times, worries no dey worry me.

Kwubei

For me, it’s movies, music and getting myself treats. I watch sitcoms every day. I watch football matches. I get treats for every pay. I go to the gym and this helps. I also try to find the amusing parts of the whole situation and laugh at it. Then it also helps that I have a very beautiful girlfriend, haha.

Layomi

First, nothing gives me more peace and relief than praying. Two, I am a TV Head; I consume a lot of TV. My go-to show is The Office. I’ve watched the entire 9 seasons at least 4 times since I saw it the first time in 2021, and it always makes me laugh. I love also music. I love sweet sounds. I live for good music. I pray with music. I have fun with music. I workout with music. In fact, I am very intentional about music.

Finally, I believe that attitude is the difference maker. I had a broach like 7 years ago that read that “attitude is the difference maker” and I’ve always stuck to that. Regardless of what it is, you have to have the right attitude about every situation, be it love, Nigeria, or whatever. Your attitude will help you find the best approach to things and situations.

Rebekah

Movies with happy endings have been a kind of escape. I just black out the noise and live vicariously through the lives of people on a screen. Talking to people I love also makes me soooo happy. So, on those days when I feel down, picking up my phone and just gisting with my family members who stay far away from me is the perfect reset button.

Over to you, what are the things that help you remain positive and sane in these tough times?

***

Feature Image by Vlada Karpovich on Pexels