Kikifoodies Shows us how to Transform Yam into Crispy Rings Perfect for a Quick Snack

Chinedu Iroche & Atinuke Aliu Reminisce on Childhood Memories, Culinary Pursuits and More on "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

Joeboy Serves New Song & Visualiser "Adenuga" feat. Qing Madi

Watch Mayorkun & Blxckie in Music Video of "Lose Control"

Game Night Gone Wrong in Episode 7 of "Heartstrings & Hiccups"

Monique Releases New Single & Music Video "Ese Baba"

"It's a Story About Love, Female Empowerment" - Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film "Water & Garri"

Tems' Debut Studio Album "Born In The Wild" is Coming in May | Trailer

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

Published

2 hours ago

 on

When you see yam, you immediately think of fried or boiled yam with eggs or pounded yam with vegetable soup, but the versatility of yam remains undoubted.

In this video, Kikifoodes takes yam to a whole new level with crispy yam rings. She cuts the yam into slices, the shape of doughnuts, and coats them in a batter before frying them to a golden crisp. The result? Light and airy on the inside, perfectly crispy on the outside, and best eaten with some pepper sauce.

Watch her make it here:

