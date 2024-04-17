Kikifoodies Shows us how to Transform Yam into Crispy Rings Perfect for a Quick Snack

When you see yam, you immediately think of fried or boiled yam with eggs or pounded yam with vegetable soup, but the versatility of yam remains undoubted.

In this video, Kikifoodes takes yam to a whole new level with crispy yam rings. She cuts the yam into slices, the shape of doughnuts, and coats them in a batter before frying them to a golden crisp. The result? Light and airy on the inside, perfectly crispy on the outside, and best eaten with some pepper sauce.

Watch her make it here: