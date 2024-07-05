Banke and Jean-Louis Found Love Across Borders – Enjoy Their Wedding Video

Connect with us

Love is such a powerful force and it can defy barriers just to bring two people who are meant to be together. Banke and  Jean-Louis have found each other and their joy is so palpable. 😍

They exchanged their vows in a beautiful white wedding ceremony with their friends and family, present to share in their joy. Banke looked charming in her white dress and Jean-Louis also came through looking dapper. The lovebirds also repped Banke’s Yoruba roots by rocking regal asooke outfits and it was so beautiful to how love unites people in the most magical ways. Their wedding was filled with love, culture, and unforgettable moments – You certainly want to take it all in for yourself by watching their video.

Enjoy their wedding video below:

Credit

Videography  @xwmedia

