U.S. Consulate in Lagos Marks America's 248th Independence Day with Emphasis on Nigerian-American Connections

Published

3 seconds ago

The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, Nigeria, hosted a celebration of the 248th Independence Day of the United States. The event brought together a diverse crowd, including figures from Nigerian politics, media, culture, and entertainment.

U.S. Consul General Will Stevens welcomed guests to his residence and highlighted the significance of the occasion. “Independence Day, or the 4th of July, is one of the United States’ most cherished holidays,” he explained. “It’s a day when family and friends gather to celebrate the founding of our country, reflect on the challenges we have overcome as a nation, and affirm the democratic principles that have guided us for nearly 250 years.”

Among the distinguished attendees were the governor of Lagos State, Babajide SanwoOlu, members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and representatives from the diplomatic community.

In his welcome address, Will reiterated the U.S. commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria across key sectors. Highlighting recent high-level visits from Washington since the beginning of the year, including the Secretary of State and Deputy Secretary, he stressed collaboration in areas like trade, investment, security, healthcare, technology, and cultural exchange.

The event’s theme, “The Great American Roadtrip,” featured booths showcasing the states of California, Georgia, New York, and Texas. These states, according to Will, have significant Nigerian diaspora populations. “Over 700,000 people of Nigerian descent live in the United States, the largest of any African country,” he noted. “Nigerian culture and heritage are an integral part of the American story.”

Later this month, the U.S. Consulate will welcome President Biden’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, including two Nigerian Americans. This visit will explore how these personal connections can translate into increased economic prosperity for both nations.

See photos from the event:

Photo credit: Insigna 

