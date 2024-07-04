Events
#BNRSVP Events this Weekend
Hello BellaNaijarians!
The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.
So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!
And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.
Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!
***
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
IKÚ OLÓKÙN ẸSIN
Date: Thursday, July 4 2024 – Sunday, July 7 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan
RSVP: HERE
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, July 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
The Yard by Bvndle
Date: Friday, July 6 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Herel Play – 14 Ruxton Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
The Premier Awards
Date: Friday, July 5, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM
Venue: Peak Olam Conference Hall
RSVP: HERE
Ibom Art Fair
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 9 AM
Venue: Ibom Hall Ground, Udoudoma, Uyo
RSVP: HERE
Beginners Improv Course
Date: Saturday, July 6 – Saturday, August 10 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Abuja Writers Hangout by Anuoluwa
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Millennium Park, opposite Transcorp Hilton hotel, Maitama, Abuja, FCT
RSVP: HERE
DreamPOD Finance Workshop – Basic Nigerian Taxes And Levies
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: The DreamPOD Place, Heritage Mall, Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan
RSVP: HERE
Punters Hangout – UEFA Euro 2024 Edition
Venue: Havana by South 66, 53a King Perekule str GRA, Port Harcourt
The Story I Will Tell
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The Bunker Lekki. 22B Bashorun Okunsanya Street, off Admiralty Way. Lekki Phase 1.
RSVP: HERE
Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Everything Property Workshop – Sell A Property In 72 Hours
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 10:30 AM
Venue: Bon Elvis Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 5 Kayode Animashaun Street, Eti-Osa, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
COLOR In-Between-The-Lines; A Therapeutic Coloring Experience
Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Mambaah Cafe, Abuja
RSVP: HERE
Abuja Igbo Fest
Venue: Tobix Garden Jahi, Abuja. FCT
Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.