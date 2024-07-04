BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos


IKÚ OLÓKÙN ẸSIN

Date: Thursday, July 4 2024 – Sunday, July 7 2024
Time: 4 PM
VenueWole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan
RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

The Yard by Bvndle 

Date: Friday, July 6 – Saturday, July 6 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Herel Play – 14 Ruxton Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos 106104, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


The Premier Awards

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024
Time: 9:30 AM
VenuePeak Olam Conference Hall
RSVP: HERE


Ibom Art Fair

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 9 AM
VenueIbom Hall Ground, Udoudoma, Uyo
RSVP: HERE

Beginners Improv Course 

Date: Saturday, July 6 – Saturday, August 10 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


Abuja Writers Hangout by Anuoluwa

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: Millennium Park, opposite Transcorp Hilton hotel, Maitama, Abuja, FCT
RSVP: HERE

DreamPOD Finance Workshop – Basic Nigerian Taxes And Levies

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: The DreamPOD Place, Heritage Mall, Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan
RSVP: HERE


Punters Hangout – UEFA Euro 2024 Edition 
Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueHavana by South 66, 53a King Perekule str GRA, Port Harcourt

RSVP: HERE

The Story I Will Tell

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 2 PM
Venue: The Bunker Lekki. 22B Bashorun Okunsanya Street, off Admiralty Way. Lekki Phase 1.
RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 11 AM
Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Everything Property Workshop – Sell A Property In 72 Hours

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024
Time: 10:30 AM
Venue: Bon Elvis Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja
RSVP: HERE

CATHOLIC STUDENTS DAY WITH THE ARCHBISHOP
Date: Sunday, July 7 – Wednesday, July 10 2024
Time: 10 AM
VenueSt Thomas More Chaplaincy, University of Lagos, Akoka
RSVPHERE
NOMAD Theatre – Rainbows & Reels: 1st Edition

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: 5 Kayode Animashaun Street, Eti-Osa, Lagos
RSVP: HERE


COLOR In-Between-The-Lines; A Therapeutic Coloring Experience

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Time: 1 PM
VenueMambaah Cafe, Abuja
RSVP: HERE


Abuja Igbo Fest  
Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024
Time: 12 PM
VenueTobix Garden Jahi, Abuja. FCT
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

