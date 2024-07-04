BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos



IKÚ OLÓKÙN ẸSIN

Date: Thursday, July 4 2024 – Sunday, July 7 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, July 4, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

The Yard by Bvndle

Date: Friday, July 6 – Saturday, July 6 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Herel Play – 14 Ruxton Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos 106104, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



The Premier Awards



Date: Friday, July 5, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM

Venue: Peak Olam Conference Hall

RSVP: HERE



Ibom Art Fair

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 9 AM

Venue: Ibom Hall Ground, Udoudoma, Uyo

RSVP: HERE

Beginners Improv Course

Date: Saturday, July 6 – Saturday, August 10 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: 2A Joseph Amadi street, Berra Estate Chevron, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



Abuja Writers Hangout by Anuoluwa

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Millennium Park, opposite Transcorp Hilton hotel, Maitama, Abuja, FCT

RSVP: HERE

DreamPOD Finance Workshop – Basic Nigerian Taxes And Levies

Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: The DreamPOD Place, Heritage Mall, Cocoa House, Dugbe, Ibadan

RSVP: HERE



Punters Hangout – UEFA Euro 2024 Edition Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: , 53a King Perekule str GRA, Port Harcourt RSVP: HERE Havana by South 66 , 53a King Perekule str GRA, Port Harcourt

The Story I Will Tell Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 2 PM

Venue: The Bunker Lekki. 22B Bashorun Okunsanya Street, off Admiralty Way. Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: HERE

Made By Nigerians Weekly Pop-Up Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 11 AM

Venue: La Taverna Restaurant, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Everything Property Workshop – Sell A Property In 72 Hours



Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM

Venue: Bon Elvis Hotel, Wuse 2, Abuja

RSVP: HERE

CATHOLIC STUDENTS DAY WITH THE ARCHBISHOP

Date: Sunday, July 7 – Wednesday, July 10 2024

Time: 10 AM Venue: St Thomas More Chaplaincy , University of Lagos, Akoka RSVP: HERE

NOMAD Theatre – Rainbows & Reels: 1st Edition

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 5 Kayode Animashaun Street, Eti-Osa, Lagos

RSVP: HERE



COLOR In-Between-The-Lines; A Therapeutic Coloring Experience

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Mambaah Cafe, Abuja

RSVP: HERE



Abuja Igbo Fest

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: : 12 PM Tobix Garden Jahi , Abuja. FCT

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.