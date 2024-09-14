In Today’s Doing Life With, Dejoke Ogunbiyi Shares Why She Advises People on Health Matters in Yoruba

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

Did you miss our conversation with Rasaq Malik Gbolahan? You can catch up here. This week, we’re doing life with Dejoke Oguniyi, a nurse who advocates and advises people about health and medical-related issues in Yoruba. She tells us briefly about her journey and her favourite moment since she started the Noosi TiwanTiwa.

Hey Dejoke. How do you do?

I am doing great. Thank you!

What aspect of your childhood influenced who you are today

Just the way they say charity begins at home, the values that I was taught in childhood by my parents and my siblings play a major role in who I am today.

That’s beautiful to know. Can you share a bit about the early days of your nursing profession?

I will say I am still in the early days of my nursing profession. The journey has been intriguing so far. I am sailing through with an open mind, learning and working towards being a change-maker in nursing.

Since you started, what is the moment that made you feel you’re doing the right thing with the Yoruba medical “evangelism”?

There have been times when my audience reaches out to tell me how timely the information was and how they have practised what they have learnt and informed others. It’s remarkable.

What’s that common health or medical misconception that Nigerians hold?

Some say mental Illnesses are spiritual.

It’s not?

Medically.

What is that medical advice you can give to anyone you’ve never met or you’re meeting for the first time?

Mental Health is total health. You can not function in any aspect of life if your mental health is failing. Nothing is worth compromising your mental health for. Guard your mental health.

What’s a typical day in your life? You know, what you’d from morning till night

Wake up, have my personal devotion, do house chores, have breakfast and head to work. Then after work, I will attend to my other tasks. (This is my typical day if I am on a morning shift).

What’s that unconventional thought you have about the world that you think people won’t agree with?

Life is not a bed of roses. No pain, no gain.

We agree. How would you describe yourself in three words?

God-fearing, friendly and teachable.

One thing in your everyday life that brings you joy?

That I am loved at home.

Nothing beats the love they have for you at home

Exactly.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With… Dejoke

Thank you for having me.

Many thanks to Dejoke Ogunbiyi for having this conversation with us and answering all our questions – and swiftly too, we must add.

Join us next time for the next episode!