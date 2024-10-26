How Ini Cash Grew Into a Sensation in Today's "Doing Life With..."

Doing Life With… is a BellaNaija Features series that showcases how people live, work, travel, care for their families and… everything in between. We are documenting the lives of all people and ensuring everyone is well-represented at BN.

This week, we’re doing life with Ini Cash, one of the most talented and versatile Nigerian creators who currently serves in the US Army.

Hi Ini. How are you feeling today?

I’m feeling blessed, honestly. I just got back from a 10-month deployment, and it feels good to be settling back into normal life. It’s been a long journey, but I’m really grateful to be here.

Well done, Ini

Thank you.

Can you share a bit about your background — your upbringing, education, and any key moments that shaped you into what you are today?

I come from a family of five. My dad was a broadcaster for OSRC in Ondo State for many years, and my mom was a civil servant, but she was really involved in culture and entertainment back in Nigeria. Growing up, watching both of them balance their careers while being so involved in their communities really shaped who I am today. Their influence is something I carry with me, especially my mom’s creativity and love for bringing people together.

Speaking of your mum, you said you picked your talent for hosting shows from your mum. How is that going?

I definitely picked up my talent for hosting from my mom. She was an alaga ijoko and alaga iduro at Yoruba weddings, and I would always follow her to those gigs. I might not have realised it at the time, but looking back now, I can see that’s where I got it from. Things are going great — being in the Army, where my time is limited, but I still make my online presence known. It’s even led to hosting concerts, weddings, and events, and I absolutely love doing that. I’m also working on hosting my own shows, which has been an exciting new direction.

So, from Ondo to the US Army, how did that happen?

My mom was already living in the U.S. before the rest of us joined her. After I finished secondary school in 2014, we packed up and moved. Then in 2019, I decided to join the Army.

How about content creation?

I started content creation by coming up with skits and different scenes, just for fun. At first, it was something I did casually, but as I kept going, I noticed that people really connected with what I was putting out. It was exciting to see the reactions and the support I was getting—it was then I realised this could turn into something much bigger than I expected.

That’s really cool, Ini. You do a lot of things; how have you managed to combine all of these things without one failing for the other?

I’ve been able to combine everything pretty naturally. It feels like second nature to me—whether it’s entertainment or Army life, it just flows. I don’t have to stress too much about content because it comes so naturally to me; it’s just who I am. The key is managing my time wisely, making sure I get enough rest, and finding balance. I can’t let the pressure get to me, so I always try to maintain my composure and keep things cool.

And what has combining everything taught you in real life?

One thing I’ve learned is that you can do whatever you want with life. If you want to take on 5,000 things at once, you absolutely can. It’s all about managing your time wisely, knowing when to rest, when to ease up, and when to apply pressure. If you find that balance, everything will fall into place.

What has been a particularly proud moment in your life journey?

I’ve had a lot of proud moments, but the most recent one that stands out is how I managed to stay consistent online during my 10-month deployment. Being in the Army, especially in the infantry, is no joke—you’re constantly tired, barely get any rest, and sometimes there’s no internet access. But despite all of that, I kept the momentum going and maintained that consistency. I’m really proud of myself for pushing through.

Those months must have been tough

I tell you.

What does success mean to you, Ini?

To me, success is doing what God wants me to do. It’s about fulfilling God’s expectations for my life, not living according to someone else’s. In this era of social media, it’s easy to get caught up in someone else’s success. But as long as I stay focused on my path and what I’m meant to do, I know I’m successful.

Is there a part of your journey through life you’d consider very challenging?

I feel like each day comes with a new challenge, and the bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward. One of the most challenging parts of my life was growing up in Nigeria. It wasn’t easy, and moving to America was a huge transition—adjusting from a Nigerian lifestyle to an American one can be rough, and it can get lonely at times. But once you find your people and stick to your path, everything starts to fall into place, or as my people say, ‘you go dey all right.’

Do you have an unconventional thought about the world that you think people might not agree with?

One thought that might be a bit unconventional is that I believe everyone needs therapy. No matter who you are, whether you’re happy, sad, big, or small, you need it. I think of the world as a garden, and all of us are like flowers or trees in that garden. We all need a gardener, someone who understands how each tree works and can help it grow, stay healthy, and be fruitful. We all need care and attention to truly thrive and develop in our own unique ways.

That’s thoughtful

Thank you.

Curious, what’s a typical day in your life like?

My life is kind of split into two modes —army mode and civilian mode. In army mode, my mornings are pretty routine: I wake up, work out, eat, and get ready for the mission or task of the day. Some days are more relaxed, and others are a bit more intense, but it’s pretty structured. Then I just repeat the process. When I’m in civilian mode, things are a bit more flexible. One day I might be shooting content, the next I’m editing, or maybe I’m hosting an event during the day or night. It really just depends, but my mornings are usually pretty consistent.

If you could remove anything from your life, what would it be and why?

If I could remove anything from my life, it would definitely be taxes and people with bad vibes. But honestly, taxes are kind of their own bad vibes, so it’s really the same thing. Other than that, I wouldn’t change much. I’m good with how everything else is.

One thing people will be surprised to know about you?

It used to surprise people that I was in the Army. A lot of people didn’t believe it when I told them, and some still can’t. But beyond that, I’d say people might be surprised to know that I’m actually an introvert. I’m usually pretty shy, reserved, and I enjoy my own company. I don’t really like being disturbed. But when it’s time to get active, I can definitely be the life of the party— just without the drinking. So, yeah, I’m always sober.

Thank you for being on Doing Life With, Ini

Thank you for having me.

