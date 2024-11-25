Connect with us

Sneakers, R&B and Afrobeats: Tiwa Savage Keeps it Real on Kick Game

By the time you’re done with this video, you’ll know exactly what kind of sneakers Tiwa Savage loves. Hint: she’s all about keeping them white and sparkling.

The Queen of Afrobeats stopped by the Kick Game store in Covent Garden, London, for a sneaker shopping spree with host Craig Mitch. As they toured the store, Tiwa spilled on her love for sneakers and her music journey.

When asked about the genre of her latest track, “Forgiveness,” Tiwa shared that her first love has always been R&B—making it the perfect choice for this song. But don’t worry, she’s not stepping away from Afrobeats. Tiwa explained that Afrobeats will always be a part of her; she simply wanted to try something different this time

Tiwa also reflected on her incredible longevity in music, crediting it to staying authentic and creating songs her fans can relate to.

This episode is such a fun watch—Tiwa was so down-to-earth and charming throughout.

Watch below

