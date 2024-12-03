Moussa & Happiness Emerge Winners at Future Face Global Awards 2024 | See Photos

The 15th edition of the Future Face Global Awards, founded by the visionary Elizabeth Isiorho, lit up the Royal Box Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, in a celebration of fashion and raw talent. The spotlight belonged to Moussa from Senegal and Happiness from Nigeria, who stole the show as this year’s winners. They emerged victorious from a pool of 20 exceptional finalists, selected from thousands of aspiring models worldwide.

The Future Face Global is no ordinary beauty pageant. Organised by Beth Model Management, it’s a platform that champions diversity, inclusivity, and the boundless potential of young models while pushing the boundaries of the global fashion industry.

For Moussa and Happiness, the win wasn’t just about the titles—they walked away with two-year international modelling contracts and a deal with Beth Model Management, setting the stage for exciting global careers.

The night itself was pure glamour. Hosted by the ever-charismatic IllRymz, it was a star-studded affair. Big names like Tiwa Savage, Swanky Jerry, Nikos Living’s Adenike Adeleke, Idia Aisien, Toke Makinwa, Bovi, Mo Abudu, and Mariam Timmer all graced the events in their beautiful outfits on the red carpet, making the event a true spectacle.

Scroll down to see how the stars turned up and showed out at the Future Face Global Awards

