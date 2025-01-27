It’s Happening! Oyinkan Braithwaite Announces Her Second Novel “Cursed Daughters”

New week, and we’ve already got some exciting news from the literary world! Oyinkan Braithwaite, the award-winning author of the bestseller “My Sister, the Serial Killer,” has announced her second novel, “Cursed Daughters.” Even better, the upcoming book has been acquired by Atlantic Books, the same publishing house that brought her remarkable debut to life.

The synopsis of “Cursed Daughters” is bound to captivate you: The story follows Eniiyi, a young woman whose family has been plagued by a generational curse said to “ruin families and break hearts.” Eniiyi, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her deceased aunt, saves a handsome boy from drowning and falls in love. But as her family’s strange beliefs—and their insistence that she’s her aunt’s reincarnation—loom large, Eniiyi begins to question whether she is destined to repeat her family’s tragic history or if she can break free from the curse and the mysterious fate that claimed her aunt. With themes of love, generational trauma, and superstition, “Cursed Daughters” promises to deliver a riveting and emotional reading experience.

Oyinkan shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Happy Monday y’all. I am super excited to announce that my second novel exists!”

Clare Alexander, chair of Aitken Alexander, praised Braithwaite’s brilliance, saying: “My Sister, the Serial Killer arrived like a blast of fresh air into a muggy room. Truth to tell, although there were at least four books at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2024 that were compared to My Sister, the Serial Killer, back in 2017 there were only a couple of UK publishers who wanted to publish it. And it was James Roxburgh and Atlantic Books who recognised it for what it was and who published it so brilliantly. If I had a concern, it was how Oyin could conceivably follow such an outrageously distinctive and successful debut. But I needn’t have worried. Cursed Daughters has twinned love stories in a brilliant cocktail of modernity and superstition – with a dash of horror – that more than fulfils her early promise. And we couldn’t be happier that Oyin will be reunited with Atlantic Books and her extremely tall editor for publication of her new book.”

You won’t have to wait too long to dive into this highly anticipated novel. “Cursed Daughters” will be published in hardback, trade paperback, and e-book on 25th September 2025, and it’s already available for pre-order.