Chisom Mefor: The Evangelism of St. Charles Specialist Hospital Through Healthcare

Healthcare is the backbone of any thriving society. Yet, for many, it remains just out of reach. Health influences not only individual well-being but also economic stability, national development and overall quality of life. When people can’t access the care needed, the consequences ripple far beyond personal health; productivity declines, industries falter, and entire families and communities suffer.

Yet in Nigeria today, where the cost of necessities has skyrocketed, quality healthcare is slipping even further beyond reach. A simple hospital visit now feels like a huge financial burden. As food, transportation, and essential goods become increasingly expensive, many of us are forced to choose between survival and medical care. Some delay treatment, ration medications, or turn to self-medication—whispering prayers like “By His stripes, I am healed,” not just out of faith, but out of necessity. For those battling chronic illnesses, this struggle is even more dire.

Amidst these challenges, St. Charles Borromeo Specialist Hospital, Onitsha, stands as a beacon of hope. At a time when quality healthcare feels like a privilege rather than a right, this faith-driven hospital is defying the odds, offering life-saving surgeries completely free of charge.

In November 2024, St. Charles Borromeo Specialist Hospital organised a free Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) medical outreach, screening over 300 patients and successfully performing 44 surgeries in just five days. For many, it was nothing short of a miracle. One grateful recipient described it as “the best Christmas gift ever received.”

The impact of this historic event extended beyond the numbers; every surgery was 100% successful, with no casualties recorded, which testifies to the hospital’s dedication to excellence. All patients fully recovered and returned to their normal lives. This outreach was part of St. Charles’ ongoing commitment to humanitarian healthcare. Before the ENT outreach, the hospital has already conducted over 170 free neurosurgeries, all at no cost to patients.

Growing up Catholic in southeastern Nigeria, one often hears of St. Charles Borromeo Specialist Hospital as a multispecialist hospital that has grown to become one of the largest private hospitals in West Africa. Or, in more everyday encounters, it serves as a familiar landmark, often referenced by passengers in Anambra to bus drivers: “Biko kwụsị m na Boromi junction” (Please drop me at Borromeo junction).

Yet, experiencing St. Charles firsthand revealed that it is more than just a hospital. It is a habitation of healing, compassion and faith in action.

Before surgery, patients were prayed for, encouraged and counseled. The hospital staff weren’t just professional; they were also deeply compassionate, offering reassuring words and genuine care. For Catholic patients, Holy Communion was administered daily. There was food, hourly check-ups both before and after surgery, and an overall level of care that felt personal rather than clinical—a rare and profound experience in today’s medical landscape.

The environment was clean and well-maintained. But what stood out the most was the affordability. Medical tests that cost ₦180,000 in other private hospitals and neighboring labs were only about 40% of that price at St. Charles. Everything about St. Charles made it crystal clear that this was a mission-driven, not-for-profit hospital, led by the capable. Dr Izunna Okonkwo.

Evangelism Without Words

St. Charles provides a profound example of what true evangelism entails—not through words, but through actions. In this setting, faith is not merely preached; it is actively demonstrated through service, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to humanity.

Patients were not just treated; they were cared for with a level of kindness that went beyond mere duty. This approach to evangelism did not come with conditions or expectations of reciprocity. It was an expression of pure, selfless love in action—giving without asking for anything in return, healing without boundaries, and embodying the very essence of Catholic charity.

During the medical outreach screening, it was heartbreaking to witness many individuals who had endured ear, nose, and throat tumors and other life-threatening conditions for years simply because they could not afford the necessary care. However, St. Charles, with the support of Hungary Helps, the AFREKA Foundation, and the Do Good Foundation, took on these cases free of charge and without discrimination based on religion, tribe, or social status.

Healthcare is a fundamental right. Everyone deserves a chance to live a healthy life, to grow old, and to thrive. However, with the current economic downturn and the U.S. funding freeze for healthcare in developing countries, affordable healthcare will become even more difficult to access.

Despite funding constraints, AFREKA Foundation returned to Nigeria on February 17, 2024, for another round of free neurosurgeries.

***

Feature Image by Ninthgrid for Pexels