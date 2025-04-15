Connect with us

9 Years Strong! Bellafricana Celebrates with #FortheloveofCreatives, Empowering Africa's Visionaries!

From Unmuted Mics to Screen Shares—These Embarrassing Work Moments Are Too Relatable

Jennifer Odufuwa is Championing Change Through her Dedicated Work towards Women | Get the Scoop

Ascent Club Unveils the 2025 Top 100 Career Women in Africa!

Female Entrepreneurs are set to Receive Business Grant in Celebration of Women’s Month

"I Did It All in Heels": Bozoma Saint John’s Resume Leaves Jimmy Fallon Speechless

AWIEF Extends Growth Accelerator Application Deadline with African Guarantee Fund & FSDH Merchant Bank

Wunmi Adelusi: The Impact of Your Words Depends on How You Say Them

Scale up your Success: Get ready for the Selar & BellaNaija Women's Day Exclusive Seminar!

LG to Celebrate Women’s Month with The Insider Business Masterclass | Get to Know

2 hours ago

Bellafricana, a prominent platform committed to the empowerment and promotion of creative entrepreneurs of African descent, is thrilled to announce the launch of its #FortheloveofCreatives campaign. As a key element of its 9th-anniversary commemoration, this initiative will shine a spotlight on 100 exceptional creatives within the fashion, art, beauty, food, and lifestyle sectors who are demonstrating significant progress and actively challenging conventional norms.

This digital campaign will recognize and celebrate creatives who are pushing boundaries, redefining their industries, and inspiring others through innovation, craftsmanship, and resilience. With a curated digital cover feature and a social media showcase, Bellafricana aims to amplify their work and impact, giving them the visibility they deserve on a global scale.

The creative economy is a powerful force that drives cultural preservation, economic empowerment, and innovation. As we approach our 9th year, we want to shine a light on the incredible talents within our community who continue to defy limitations and create globally competitive brands,  said Bukky Asehinde, Founder of Bellafricana.

Why This Matters

The #FortheloveofCreatives campaign is more than just a celebration, it is a movement to:

  • Recognize and reward excellence in the African creative industry.
  • Inspire the next generation of creatives by showcasing success stories.
  • Provide a platform for creative entrepreneurs to gain global visibility and opportunities.
A Strategic Partnership with CLEVA

As part of this campaign, Bellafricana has partnered with Cleva, a digital banking solution, to support this initiative. Through this partnership, shortlisted creatives will gain access to financial tools, seamless payment solutions, and business growth opportunities, ensuring they not only gain recognition but also the resources needed to thrive.

Empowering creatives goes beyond just visibility; it’s about giving them the right financial tools to scale. Our partnership with Cleva bridges that gap, ensuring that African creative businesses are positioned for long-term success,  said Bukky Asehinde

How It Works

The selection process will be open for nominations, allowing industry leaders and consumers to put forward creatives who are making a difference. A dedicated form will be available for submissions, and shortlisted creatives will be evaluated based on their impact, creativity, and innovation.

Join the Movement

Bellafricana warmly invites the community to contribute to the #FortheloveofCreatives campaign by nominating their favorite creative talents and joining the conversation across our social media platforms. If you have a creative in mind who deserves recognition, please take a moment to submit their nomination here.

Follow Bellafricana and Cleva for updates, nominee spotlights, and behind-the-scenes moments as we count down to revealing the Top 100 Visionary Creatives.

Join the conversations and stay informed by following Bellafricana on; Instagram, and X, use the hashtag, #FortheloveofCreatives #BellafricanaAt9 #CreativeExcellence.

To connect with Bellafricana for media inquiries, to arrange an interview, or to discuss potential partnership opportunities, please reach out via the following channels:

Founded in 2016, Bellafricana is an award-winning platform that empowers African creative entrepreneurs by providing them with resources, exposure, and business support. With a growing global community, Bellafricana is committed to bridging the gap between African creatives and international markets, making it easier for consumers to discover and support authentic African brands.

Cleva is a fintech company built to provide seamless cross-border payment solutions for Nigerians, founded in 2023 by Tolu Alabi and Philip Abel. Catering to freelancers, remote workers, creatives and global entrepreneurs who need efficient ways to convert naira to USD, send, receive, and spend USD.

Cleva is a partner in the creative journey. Designed specifically for African creatives in fashion, food, visual arts, and beyond, we understand your unique challenges and aspirations.

