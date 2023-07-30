Celebrating African Creativity, Bellafricana is set to host the Summer Pop-Up Event in London

Bellafricana, a renowned tech-enabled community organization that celebrates and enables creative entrepreneurs, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Summer Pop-Up Event in Oxford Street, London.

After seven successful years of fostering connections and promoting African craftsmanship in Nigeria, Bellafricana is now ready to captivate the hearts of Londoners with an extraordinary showcase of African talent and creativity to promote non-oil export in Africa.

The Summer Pop-Up London Event will take place over seven exciting days, from Monday, the 31st of July to Sunday, the 6th of August, at a prime location in London, Oxford Street, Central London (Europe’s busiest shopping street). This exclusive event will bring together a curated selection of the finest African brands, offering a captivating array of handcrafted products across various categories, including fashion, accessories, home decor, beauty, and more.

With a proven track record of hosting six major pop-up events in Nigeria, Bellafricana has gained a reputation for curating exceptional collections embodying Africa’s spirit. This Summer Pop-Up Event in London promises to be a celebration of African culture, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrancy of African creativity. From intricately woven textiles to bold and contemporary designs, each product tells a story and reflects the rich heritage and diversity of the African continent. Engage with passionate creators, hear the inspiration behind their works, and discover the remarkable talents that Bellafricana’s community represents.

Beyond the vibrant marketplace, there will be opportunities to immerse yourself in the culture through art exhibitions, afrobeats music, delicious food tasting, snacks, sip & paint, karaoke and a lively atmosphere. Discover the power of African creativity firsthand, as you learn, grow, and connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for celebrating African craftsmanship.

Our vision at Bellafricana is to showcase the beauty and innovation that Africa possesses, We are thrilled to bring our Summer Pop-Up Event to London, a city renowned for its love of creativity and diverse cultural experiences. Our aim is to bridge the gap between African creatives and the global market, while offering Londoners a unique and authentic shopping experience, said Bukky Asehinde, Founder and CEO of Bellafricana, a Nigerian zero oil export Ambassador.

Bellafricana is endorsed by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, the Federal Government of Nigeria Apex Institution for the promotion, development and diversification of export.

By attending the Bellafricana Summer Pop-Up London Event, patrons not only support and empower African creative entrepreneurs but also gain access to exclusive, handcrafted products that are often hard to find elsewhere. Each purchase made at the event contributes to the growth and sustainability of the creative community, making a tangible impact on the lives of talented individuals and their communities.

Bellafricana’s Summer Pop-Up London Event is a must-attend for fashion enthusiasts, interior design aficionados, art lovers, and anyone seeking distinctive and ethically made products with a story to tell. Join us and many industry experts like Adebayo Jones, Bola Obileye, Tobi Asehinde, Noble Igwe, Jumoke Dada and so many more as we redefine the narrative around African craftsmanship, promote cultural exchange and celebrate the ingenuity of creative entrepreneurs.

Click here to Stop“n” Shop a piece of Africa at Bellafricana Summer Pop-Up London on Oxford Street.

Here are more details about the event:

Dates: July 31st to August 6th, 2023

Venue: SOOK, 58 Oxford St, London W1D 1BH

Vendor registration is now sold out, however, please Click here for more information about Bellafricana and the Summer Pop-Up Event. For partnerships or sponsorships, contact [email protected] and stay updated on the latest news and updates by following Bellafricana on social media.

Sponsored Content