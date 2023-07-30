Uniting the world through African Rhythms, the Interswitch One Africa Music Fest is set to return to the UK this August

Get ready to embark on a unique celebration of African music as the highly anticipated Interswitch One Africa Music Fest (IOAMF) returns to three cities in the United Kingdom in August 2023.

Proudly sponsored by Quickteller, Interswitch Group’s leading digital payments platform, the annual festival celebrates Africa’s rich and vibrant music scene, showcasing the continent’s immense talent and creativity.

Since its inception, IOAMF has evolved into a beacon of African music, drawing artists from across the continent and around the world through the universal language of music. It serves as a powerful platform for showcasing the diverse sounds, rhythms, and cultural expressions that define the African music landscape.

The UK is known for its thriving music scene and as a melting pot of cultures and influences from around the world. As African music continues to captivate listeners worldwide, Manchester, Birmingham, and London, the three cities where the festival will take place, and which are arguably some of the UK’S most multicultural cities, serve as the perfect stage to strengthen the connection between Africa and the global music industry.

True to its reputation, IOAMF will feature a stellar lineup of established and emerging artists who are at the forefront of African music; from Afrobeat and highlife to Afro-pop and Afro-soul, the festival will showcase a diverse range of genres that reflect the continent’s rich musical tapestry. Prepare to be enthralled by the infectious rhythms and captivating performances of beloved African artists, as well as international guests who have been inspired by the continent’s musical heritage.

As the headline sponsor of IOAMF, Quickteller stands firm in its commitment to support the growth of the music industry on the continent.

IOAMF’s mission goes beyond entertainment; it is an immersive experience in the African culture that fosters exchange of ideas and stimulates global partnerships. Get ready to be swept away by the infectious beats, captivating performances, and the powerful message of unity that IOAMF brings to the global stage. Here is an opportunity to be part of a cultural phenomenon that will leave lasting impact in the world of music, click here to get your tickets.

