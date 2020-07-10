The 10th Career Day of the Bridge Leadership Foundation will hold Virtually & discuss “Adapting to the New Normal”

The 10th Career Day of The Bridge Leadership Foundation themed “The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal” is holding on Saturday, 25 July, 2020, at 11am.

Occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference, which usually gathers over 6,000 young people from across Nigeria in Calabar, Cross River State, for a transforming experience will now hold virtually.

In the last 9 editions, the Career Day has hosted an array of over 61 speakers from across Africa who have spoken to over 31,300 people in physical gatherings on different themes all geared towards improving the lives of young people and transforming the African continent.

The event will feature other thematic discussions on “New Decade, New Economy, New Solutions”, and “Leading in Uncertainty: Finding Courage, Building Resilience.”

Headlining this year’s event are Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli – Founder, LEAP Africa and Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting; Fela Durotoye – CEO, GEMSTONE Group; Peter Obi Former Governor, Anambra State; Mitchell Elegbe Founder/Group Managing Director, Interswitch; Tonye Cole – Cofounder, Sahara Group; Thelma Ekiyor – Managing Partner, SME.NG; Atunyota Alleluya (Alibaba) – CEO, Alibaba Hiccupuray 3rd Ltd; Hamzat Lawal – Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Ubong King – CEO, Protection Plus Services LTD; others include Naadiya Moosajee – Co-founder/CEO, WomEng (Women in Engineering); Yomi Williams – Founder, Gartner Callaway Group of Companies; Saudat Salami – CEO, Easyshop Easycook; Bukky Asehinde – Founder, Bellafricana; and Babajide Ipaye – Founder, KEEXS; Services; moderating the event are Arit Okpo Creative Director, Menoword Media and J.J. Omojuwa, Founder/Chief Strategist, The Alpha Reach.

A new decade dawns upon Africa revealing a lot of progress but bearing lots of challenging peculiarities that may be better imagined than lived. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has disrupted the world, affecting millions regardless of geographical location, age, race, gender, or differences.

Although the pandemic is primarily a health issue that has claimed a lot of lives and still counting, there is a need to address the immediate implications for business, socioeconomic growth, economic development, fiscal, and monetary policy which are yet to be fully quantified or understood.

The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussion, thematic presentations and thought leader opinions. The event which will host leaders and stakeholders from across the world is open to all. Information on how to participate can be found here.

The 10th Career Day is supported by NorthWest Petroleum and Gas Company, Lilleker and Stanbic IBTC. Media partners include Hit 95.9 FM Calabar, Business Day Nigeria and Inspiration 92.3 FM Lagos.