Connect with us

Events

The 10th Career Day of the Bridge Leadership Foundation will hold Virtually & discuss "Adapting to the New Normal"

Events

The Association of Household Employees Management (AHEM) set to establish Structure and Organization in Human Resources and Development for Domestic Staff

Events Promotions

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi wrapped up in Style as Tiwa Savage, DJ Obi, Tekno made it a 'Lituation' 🎉

Events

Mitsubishi Motors set to thrill with First of its Kind Virtual Unveiling of the New Generation Pajero Sport SUV

Events

Remy Martin Nigeria Launches “Centaur Gold Rush” Campaign with Virtual Opulence Dinner

BN TV Events

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Global Worship Concert Held to Celebrate Ibidunni Ighodalo's 40th Birthday

Events

With the 40at40 Initiative, Ibidunni Ighodalo is still Granting People's Wishes

Events

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

Events

The Vibe is at its Climax as Tiwa Savage, Tekno, DJ Obi prepare to Thrill at the AM Turn Up Friday with Pepsi FINALE

Events

Get ready to groove with the Legendary Sir Shina Peters on 'AM Owambe' this Saturday 💃🏽

Events

The 10th Career Day of the Bridge Leadership Foundation will hold Virtually & discuss “Adapting to the New Normal”

BellaNaija.com

Published

6 hours ago

 on

The 10th Career Day of The Bridge Leadership Foundation themed “The Global Economy: Adapting to the New Normal” is holding on Saturday, 25 July, 2020, at 11am.

Occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference, which usually gathers over 6,000 young people from across Nigeria in Calabar, Cross River State, for a transforming experience will now hold virtually.

In the last 9 editions, the Career Day has hosted an array of over 61 speakers from across Africa who have spoken to over 31,300 people in physical gatherings on different themes all geared towards improving the lives of young people and transforming the African continent.

The event will feature other thematic discussions on “New Decade, New Economy, New Solutions”, and “Leading in Uncertainty: Finding Courage, Building Resilience.”

Headlining this year’s event are Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli – Founder, LEAP Africa and Managing Partner, Sahel Consulting; Fela Durotoye – CEO, GEMSTONE Group; Peter Obi Former Governor, Anambra State; Mitchell Elegbe Founder/Group Managing Director, Interswitch; Tonye Cole – Cofounder, Sahara Group; Thelma Ekiyor – Managing Partner, SME.NG; Atunyota Alleluya (Alibaba) – CEO, Alibaba Hiccupuray 3rd Ltd; Hamzat Lawal – Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Ubong King – CEO, Protection Plus Services LTD; others include Naadiya Moosajee – Co-founder/CEO, WomEng (Women in Engineering); Yomi Williams – Founder, Gartner Callaway Group of Companies; Saudat Salami – CEO, Easyshop Easycook; Bukky Asehinde – Founder, Bellafricana; and Babajide Ipaye – Founder, KEEXS; Services; moderating the event are Arit Okpo Creative Director, Menoword Media and J.J. Omojuwa, Founder/Chief Strategist, The Alpha Reach.

A new decade dawns upon Africa revealing a lot of progress but bearing lots of challenging peculiarities that may be better imagined than lived. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has disrupted the world, affecting millions regardless of geographical location, age, race, gender, or differences.

Although the pandemic is primarily a health issue that has claimed a lot of lives and still counting, there is a need to address the immediate implications for business, socioeconomic growth, economic development, fiscal, and monetary policy which are yet to be fully quantified or understood.

The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussion, thematic presentations and thought leader opinions. The event which will host leaders and stakeholders from across the world is open to all. Information on how to participate can be found here.

The 10th Career Day is supported by NorthWest Petroleum and Gas Company, Lilleker and Stanbic IBTC. Media partners include Hit 95.9 FM Calabar, Business Day Nigeria and Inspiration 92.3 FM Lagos.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Sylvester Kay-Adade: How We Dropped the Ball on Raising Boys to Men

#BellaNaijaWCW Lynda Omerekpe-Ori is Helping Africans Learn & Monetise Vocational Skills with Cash Your Passion

Olawunmi Adegoke: Live For the Moment While Reaching for the Stars!

“Detty Pig!” Here Are Some Basic Hygiene Practices that You’d Be Surprised Not Every Adult Knows To Embrace

Oyindamola Rowaiye: Products or People – What’s Your Focus as a Business Owner?

Advertisement
css.php