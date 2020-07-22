Connect with us

Mental Health NGO, She Writes Woman (SWW) gets selected for 6-Month Facebook Accelerator Program for 2020

The 10th Career Day of the Bridge Leadership Foundation will hold Virtually & discuss "Adapting to the New Normal"

The Association of Household Employees Management (AHEM) set to establish Structure and Organization in Human Resources and Development for Domestic Staff

Turn Up Friday with Pepsi wrapped up in Style as Tiwa Savage, DJ Obi, Tekno made it a 'Lituation' 🎉

Mitsubishi Motors set to thrill with First of its Kind Virtual Unveiling of the New Generation Pajero Sport SUV

Remy Martin Nigeria Launches “Centaur Gold Rush” Campaign with Virtual Opulence Dinner

Here’s Where You Can Watch the Global Worship Concert Held to Celebrate Ibidunni Ighodalo's 40th Birthday

With the 40at40 Initiative, Ibidunni Ighodalo is still Granting People's Wishes

#BNRSVP Virtual Events this Weekend

The Vibe is at its Climax as Tiwa Savage, Tekno, DJ Obi prepare to Thrill at the AM Turn Up Friday with Pepsi FINALE

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 hours ago

 on

She Writes Woman (SWW), Safe Place community has been selected for the 2020 Facebook Accelerator, a six-month program focused on helping impactful communities to grow. A total number of 77 communities across six regions have been selected to participate. Up to $3 million in total will be awarded to program participants globally.

The selected participants will each receive up to $30k to execute their growth plans during the 6-month program and could be eligible to receive part of the $500K additional funding available at the end of the program to further grow their communities and impact.

Safe Place Nigeria started as a first of its kind women-only support group initiated in October 2016. Hauwa Ojeifo, the Executive Director, created Safe Place Nigeria to provide a stigma and judgment-free space for young people to talk about mental health-related issues. It has become a community for young people to learn, feel connected, get support, and feel a sense of belonging. Its 22,000+ members have benefitted from free telephone counseling, support groups, and mental health resources.

She Writes Woman’s initiative, Safe Place Nigeria, is focused on building a dedicated online community for the growing number of mental health-conscious Nigerians, especially now with restrictions in accessing physical spaces While we have directly supported over 900 beneficiaries in the last 2 years, this Accelerator offers us an unprecedented opportunity to scale access to mental healthcare, self-care tools, and wellness resources”, said Hauwa Ojeifo, Executive Director of She Writes Woman.

This is a six-month program aimed at helping these community leaders quickly and strategically achieve their growth goals. The Community Accelerator provides training, support, and funding to enable great communities to make an even greater positive impact in the world. It is focused more specifically on communities that are already established, have a business model, and are looking to grow their community through Facebook’s family of apps.

