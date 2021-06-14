Connect with us

Events Living

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Events Living Promotions

Hennessy hosts Exclusive Celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

Events Living Promotions

The Macallan Mastery launches with the best fine dining experience in Lagos

Events Living Promotions

Betty Irabor partners with UT Finance for "Your Wellbeing & Your Finance" - Register Now

Events Scoop Weddings

#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: All the #AsoEbiBella Guests at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding

Events Inspired

Here's How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos

Events Living

Come for the Food, Stay for the Flowers and Music | You're Invited! - 13th June 2021

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events Scoop

Future Face Africa Launches with its Latest Project for Emerging Female Models in Africa

Events Living Promotions

Miliki is the First-ever Spiritual Home of The Macallan in Nigeria

Events

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Published

59 mins ago

 on

Nigerian mental health activist and inaugural Marca Bistro Fellow, Hauwa Ojeifo is set to give the opening statement at the 14th United Nations Conference of State Parties (UN COSP) to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Founded to help actualize the implementation of the articles of the Convention on the Rights of Persons Living with Disabilities (UN CRPD) in party countries, the UN COSP is an annual conference adopted in 2008 by the UN’s General Assembly. It was established in fulfilment of Article 40 of the UNCRPD which provides for the establishment of a space where state parties can discuss the implementation of the UNCRPD.

The fourteenth annual conference, holding live on YouTube from the 15th – 17th June 2021, will highlight an overarching theme titled ‘Building Back Better‘, which will examine the socio-economic impact of COVID19 on persons with disabilities.

Joining big wigs like the Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres who opens the Conference with a statement of his own every year, Hauwa will set the tone for the three-day conference by addressing one hundred and sixty-three signatories to the CRPD and the UN General Assembly.

Hauwa is the Founder and Executive Director of She Writes Woman mental health initiative. Her work at She Writes Woman has helped highlight the realities of persons living with mental health conditions in Nigeria while empowering them to co-create solutions that address these realities.

Through She Writes Woman, Hauwa has helped train sixty persons living with mental health conditions on strategic advocacy for pursuing rights-based approaches on mental health legislation. In this vein, her work in Nigeria helps highlight the aims and objectives of the COSP.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Biodun Da-Silva: Surviving in a World of Causes and Effects

Let’s Ensure Our Democracy is Rooted in Strong Institutions

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech
Advertisement
css.php