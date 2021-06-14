Connect with us

Events Living Promotions

Hennessy hosts Exclusive Celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

Events Living

Hauwa Ojeifo of She Writes Woman set to Give Opening Address at the 14th United Nations COSP

Events Living Promotions

The Macallan Mastery launches with the best fine dining experience in Lagos

Events Living Promotions

Betty Irabor partners with UT Finance for "Your Wellbeing & Your Finance" - Register Now

Events Scoop Weddings

#TheArtistAndHisMuse2021: All the #AsoEbiBella Guests at Toyin Lawani & Segun Wealth's Traditional Wedding

Events Inspired

Here's How YOU can Dine with UFC Champ Kamaru Usman this Sunday in Lagos

Events Living

Come for the Food, Stay for the Flowers and Music | You're Invited! - 13th June 2021

Events Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Let's Take You Through the Top Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Events Scoop

Future Face Africa Launches with its Latest Project for Emerging Female Models in Africa

Events Living Promotions

Miliki is the First-ever Spiritual Home of The Macallan in Nigeria

Events

Hennessy hosts Exclusive Celebration of its 100th year in Nigeria

Published

3 hours ago

 on

On Friday, 11th June, 2021, Hennessy celebrated its 100th year in Nigeria with a dinner at the Balmoral Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The carefully curated event, hosted by renowned comedian and MC, Basketmouth, was attended by trade partners from across the country, HNIs & a host of celebrities like Vector, MI, Mayorkun, Darey, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kemi Adetiba and Ramsey Nouah.

The event officially kicked off with a virtual opening speech by the President Maison Hennessy, Laurent Boillot, who remarked,

“We always say that Hennessy is at ease in the world, and no more true is this than in Nigeria. The Maison Hennessy and I are pleased to be celebrating this platinum jubilee of Hennessy’s presence in Nigeria”.

The 3-course dinner created by Chef Daniel Olurin was a culinary fusion of French and Nigerian cuisine infused and complemented with Hennessy. Guests were entertained by the nostalgic and sonorous sounds of vocalist, Ego.

One of the activities of the night was the auction of 5 out of 100 uniquely numbered Limited Edition Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège 100th year anniversary Jeroboam (3L) bottles, numbered 1 to 5 and specially autographed by Maurice Hennessy. The bottle, designed in national colours and crafted by Maison Hennessy to commemorate this unique milestone, is a true collectors’ item.

The successful auction raised over 5 Million Naira with all proceeds donated to GIVO Solutions, a circular economy company that offers end-end recycling solutions using IoT enabled devices to collect recyclable material directly from individuals/families/businesses and process these materials into consumer and industrial goods.

The glamourous night wrapped up with a toast anchored by Oluwole Awoleke, Marketing Manager Moet Hennessy Nigeria, celebrating Hennessy’s centenary in Nigeria and looking forward to the next hundred years.

Guests toasted with Hennessy Paradis, a rare cognac from Maison Hennessy’s ultra-prestige collection, the jewel of the Hennessy collection – a fitting choice for such a rare milestone.

The Hennessy 100th year anniversary Limited-Edition by V.S.O.P Privilège is available in stores Nationwide.

#Hennessy100ngr

________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Star Features

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Still Not Using Email Marketing? These Tips Will Show you Why your Brand Needs it

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Biodun Da-Silva: Surviving in a World of Causes and Effects

Let’s Ensure Our Democracy is Rooted in Strong Institutions

Joy Eneghalu: How to Make a Career Transition into Tech
Advertisement
css.php