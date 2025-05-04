Looking for a Healthy, Easy & Filling Meal? Kwankyewaa’s Kitchen Has the Perfect Anytime Recipe

Connect with us

This hearty bowl by Kwankyewaa’s Kitchen features ribeye steak, sweet potatoes, avocado, and eggs. A protein-rich meal perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Don’t you just love a meal that works at any time of the day? Whether it’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or even a relaxed brunch, this dish has you covered. It’s packed with protein, simple to make, and a great choice if you’re on a healthy lifestyle journey.

In this recipe from Kwankyewaa‘s Kitchen, you’ll find a wholesome mix of sunny side up eggs, avocado, steak and sweet potatoes — a filling and nourishing combo that looks as good as it tastes.

She starts by seasoning her ribeye steak with salt and pepper, letting it marinate to soak in the flavours. While that’s resting, she moves on to the sweet potatoes, giving them a good rinse before cutting them into small cubes. A sprinkle of salt, black pepper and paprika, and they’re ready for the pan.

Once the steak is well-marinated, she grills it with garlic and rosemary to enhance the flavour even more. Meanwhile, the sweet potatoes are pan-fried in avocado oil over low heat, allowing them to cook through without burning.

She finishes by frying sunny side up eggs, slicing up some fresh avocado, and plating everything beautifully alongside the steak.

Watch how she makes it below:

