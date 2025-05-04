Connect with us

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Why Corn Belongs in Your Pepper Soup

Raphiat’s Lifestyle shares a pepper soup recipe you didn’t know you needed—goat meat, bold spices, and fresh corn in one comforting bowl.
Ever thought of adding fresh corn on the cob to your pepper soup? If you haven’t tried it yet, now’s the perfect time, and Raphiats Lifestyle shows you exactly how to do it.

In her latest recipe, she prepares a rich and flavour-packed goat meat pepper soup, with sweet corn as a surprise twist. The ingredients list is a blend of traditional spices and bold flavours: ehuru (calabash nutmeg), akpi seeds (njasang), gbafilo, dried ginger, alligator pepper, uda, chilli pepper, aidan, uziza, goat meat, fresh corn, onions, bell peppers, habanero peppers, garlic, seasoning cubes, and salt.

She starts by dry-toasting the seeds — a step she says is key to unlocking their natural oils and full aroma. Once toasted, she lets them cool before blending them into a fine spice mix.

Next, she blends peppers, onions, and garlic to create a flavourful base for cooking the goat meat. To the pot, she adds the fresh blend, some of the pepper soup spice mix, seasoning, salt, and a few strands of lemongrass for an extra hit of freshness. Once the meat is tender, in goes the corn and some scent leaves to round it all out.

By this point, Raphiat jokes she’s probably disturbing the neighbours with how good it smells and we believe her.

Watch below to see how she brings this bold, comforting bowl of pepper soup to life.

