Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

BN TV Cuisine

Raphiat’s Lifestyle Shows Why Corn Belongs in Your Pepper Soup

BN TV Cuisine

Looking for a Healthy, Easy & Filling Meal? Kwankyewaa's Kitchen Has the Perfect Anytime Recipe

BN TV Music

Johnny Drille & Fireboy DML’s “Angelina” Video is Soft, Sweet and So Easy to Love

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uncover the Secrets in "Raji and the Beast" Starring Uzor Arukwe, Omowunmi Dada, Akin Lewis & More | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez Channels Italian Drama in His New Single “Follow Her” with Kizz Daniel

BN TV Music

Mádé Kuti Is Turning Flaws Into Fuel in His Soul-Stirring New Anthem "I Won’t Run Away"

BN TV Movies Nollywood

Watch the Thrilling Trailer for “Red Circle” Starring Adedimeji Lateef, Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson & More

BN TV Music

Watch Kwate’s New Video for "Shout Out to My Ex"

BN TV Music

Shallipopi & Burna Boy Bring the “Minister of Enjoyment” Vibes in 'Laho II' Video

BN TV

Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Mike Epps surprised fans with a spirited, dance-heavy entrance on Jennifer Hudson’s talk show, complete with classic throwback moves.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Mike Epps stepped onto The Jennifer Hudson Show like the star he is, dancing his way through the Spirit Tunnel with a big smile and plenty of energy. From the moonwalk to the breakdance, he pulled out all the moves while the team clapped and cheered to a lively tune. It felt like one big celebration.

The comments under the clip, posted on The Jennifer Hudson Show’s page, were just as fun and full of love. “No matter the song or the beat… Mike Epps was going to do that dance no matter what!” one person wrote. Another added, “He practised those moves last night!” Someone else pointed out, “Mike Epps broke out all the old dance moves—cabbage patch, the bird, the moonwalk.” And one comment that really stood out: “I mean, the whole office came to cheer him on in the tunnel. They must be big fans.”

It was good vibes from start to finish, and Mike made sure everyone felt it.

Watch his full dance walk below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php