Mike Epps Brought Uncle Energy and Pure Vibes to the Spirit Tunnel on The Jennifer Hudson Show

Mike Epps stepped onto The Jennifer Hudson Show like the star he is, dancing his way through the Spirit Tunnel with a big smile and plenty of energy. From the moonwalk to the breakdance, he pulled out all the moves while the team clapped and cheered to a lively tune. It felt like one big celebration.

The comments under the clip, posted on The Jennifer Hudson Show’s page, were just as fun and full of love. “No matter the song or the beat… Mike Epps was going to do that dance no matter what!” one person wrote. Another added, “He practised those moves last night!” Someone else pointed out, “Mike Epps broke out all the old dance moves—cabbage patch, the bird, the moonwalk.” And one comment that really stood out: “I mean, the whole office came to cheer him on in the tunnel. They must be big fans.”

It was good vibes from start to finish, and Mike made sure everyone felt it.

Watch his full dance walk below.