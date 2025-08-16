New Music Alert! Priscilla Nwachi Drops Powerful New Video for “You Are God.” A Song 15 Years in the Making

Prophetic psalmist and worshipper Priscilla Nwachi has released her latest single, “You Are God”—an inspirational, spirit-breathed worship anthem written over 15 years ago and now released as the first single from her upcoming debut EP.

“You Are God” marks a significant shift in Priscilla’s journey as a worshipper and minister rooted in healing, surrender, and prophetic worship.

The inspiration for the song came to Priscilla in an ordinary moment while she was taking a shower. She recalls hearing the words clearly:

You are the Lord God Jehovah. You died on the cross for my sins. You have forgiven my iniquities. You are God. I knew this song was from heaven, says Priscilla. I didn’t release it back then, but God kept it in my spirit. Now, after a deep personal transformation, I’ve added to the song with new lyrics, worship elements, and even Igbo honoring my heritage and the depth of worship I now carry.

“You Are God” is part of Priscilla’s debut EP, a collection of four songs, two written many years ago, and two composed in recent seasons of consecration. Together, they represent her true calling and sound as a prophetic psalmist.

As a worshipper, I don’t perform, I minister, Priscilla shares. My mission is to speak and sing about life, truth, and healing. This song is a declaration of who God is and a reminder that He is faithful through every season.

“You Are God” is available now on all streaming platforms. For press inquiries, interviews, or media requests, contact: [email protected]

