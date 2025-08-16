Connect with us

Music News Promotions

New Music Alert! Priscilla Nwachi Drops Powerful New Video for “You Are God.” A Song 15 Years in the Making

BN TV Music

Mercy Chinwo Is Serving Baby Bump, Dance, and Praise in “Onyeoma”

BN TV Music

Davido Just Dropped the Hottest Visual Tribute to Curvy Queens in "10 Kilo"

Music Scoop

Kunmie, Simi & Mabel Tell a Bittersweet Love Story in the “Arike” Remix Video

Music

Young Legend, Aema & Victor Collins Pour Their Hearts into New Single “Left Behind”

Music News Promotions

Afro-Soul Artist Osé to Release New Single ‘24 Hours’ This Friday

BN TV Music

Victony & Terry G Take the Party to the Beach in "Tanko" Music Video

Music Promotions

Dumochiii’s Jasi Is the Latest Entry to Afroadura, Releases Under emPawa Africa

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage & Skepta Capture the Beauty of a Private Love in "On The Low"

Music Scoop

Tyla Just Announced Her We Wanna Party Tour Dates And Asia’s Up First

Music

New Music Alert! Priscilla Nwachi Drops Powerful New Video for “You Are God.” A Song 15 Years in the Making

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Prophetic psalmist and worshipper Priscilla Nwachi has released her latest single, “You Are God”—an inspirational, spirit-breathed worship anthem written over 15 years ago and now released as the first single from her upcoming debut EP.

You Are God” marks a significant shift in Priscilla’s journey as a worshipper and minister rooted in healing, surrender, and prophetic worship.

The inspiration for the song came to Priscilla in an ordinary moment while she was taking a shower. She recalls hearing the words clearly:

You are the Lord God Jehovah. You died on the cross for my sins. You have forgiven my iniquities. You are God.

I knew this song was from heaven, says Priscilla. I didn’t release it back then, but God kept it in my spirit. Now, after a deep personal transformation, I’ve added to the song with new lyrics, worship elements, and even Igbo honoring my heritage and the depth of worship I now carry.

“You Are God” is part of Priscilla’s debut EP, a collection of four songs, two written many years ago, and two composed in recent seasons of consecration. Together, they represent her true calling and sound as a prophetic psalmist.

As a worshipper, I don’t perform, I minister, Priscilla shares. My mission is to speak and sing about life, truth, and healing. This song is a declaration of who God is and a reminder that He is faithful through every season.

Download Here


“You Are God” is available now on all streaming platforms. For press inquiries, interviews, or media requests, contact: [email protected]

Connect with Priscilla Nwachi

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php