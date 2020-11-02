Stream TY Bello & Sola Fola-Alade’s Album “Holy Ghost Flow (Songs of Prophetic Encounter)” Right Here

TY Bello and Sola Fola-Alade have put out a new prophetic and spirit-lifting album titled “Holy Ghost Flow (Songs of Prophetic Encounter)”.

She says:

I’ve always looked forward to doing this. Finding a way to have people experience the beauty of what God has gifted almost every Thursday for the past 4 years. This session with Dr. Sola Fola-Alade was a huge landmark; absolutely scripted by God himself. I consider it a prayer tool.

If you need to find language and you need an hour and twelve minutes to sit at His feet and be healed and transformed by the very person of God…This is for you and for the ones you love. I pray it does everything to your heart that God has intended it to. Stay with it…it’s fire and oil.