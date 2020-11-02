Stream TY Bello & Sola Fola-Alade’s Album “Holy Ghost Flow (Songs of Prophetic Encounter)” Right Here

Connect with us

TY Bello and Sola Fola-Alade have put out a new prophetic and spirit-lifting album titled “Holy Ghost Flow (Songs of Prophetic Encounter)”.

She says:

I’ve always looked forward to doing this. Finding a way to have people experience the beauty of what God has gifted almost every Thursday for the past 4 years. This session with Dr. Sola Fola-Alade was a huge landmark; absolutely scripted by God himself. I consider it a prayer tool.

If you need to find language and you need an hour and twelve minutes to sit at His feet and be healed and transformed by the very person of God…This is for you and for the ones you love. I pray it does everything to your heart that God has intended it to. Stay with it…it’s fire and oil.

Credits:

Spontaneously written and performed live by Sola Fola-Alade and TY Bello

Produced by TY Bello

Arranged by TY Bello and Chukwu Charles

Recorded by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Keys and overdubs by George Ade Alao

Additional Overdubs by Chukwu Charles

Mixed and mastered by David Joshua for Ideal Concept Solutions

Stream the album below:

All The Things You Do

Go The Distance

Open Up My Eyes

Clothed

Let Your River Flow

Holy Ghost Flow

The Wind

A Generation That Soars

It’s Your Time

You Are God

God Of Our Nation

