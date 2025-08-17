Listen to Espago’s Debut Single “Killing Me”

Afro-HipHop and Fuji-fusion have a new contender, and his name is Espago. The Lagos-born artist has released his debut single, “Killing Me,” a track that intertwines soulful melodies with Fuji’s raw, percussive edge to create a sound both nostalgic and refreshingly modern.

What sets the track apart isn’t just the bounce of its Afro-HipHop groove but the Fuji undertones that anchor the song. Listeners are using its raw yet melodic pull in POV-style videos to frame stories of heartbreak, vulnerability, and late-night reflection.

Espago’s approach blends street soul with rhythm and meaning, offering a sound that feels both rooted in Lagos’ emotional grit and tuned to today’s digital-first audience. With “Killing Me,” he’s positioning himself as part of the next wave of artists carrying Fuji’s intensity into modern Afrobeats.

Listen below.