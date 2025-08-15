Konga 103.7 FM Amplifies Konga’s Seamless Offline–Online Experience

KONGA103.7FM, the foremost commerce and hit music station geared at giving small and medium-scale businesses a platform, recently had an engaging discussion about offline customer interactions on The Market Square, with host Lilian Duru-Valentine and guest Henry Sogbesan, Head of Offline Sales at Konga.

Sogbesan buttressed the enduring importance of face-to-face engagement in modern retail.

He also highlighted that despite the digital transformation sweeping commerce, offline interactions remain a critical pillar in Konga’s service delivery.

“Offline still matters in this digital age because people love to put a face to a name,” Sogbesan noted. “It offers real-time, one-on-one interactions, which you cannot replicate online. It builds human connection, trust, and reassurance that your needs are being met by a real person. For many customers, especially in regions with limited digital access, offline is still their first and most trusted point of contact.”

Konga, Africa’s largest retail brand, operates a unique hybrid model that integrates its extensive physical store network with a robust e-commerce platform. This dual approach ensures that customers enjoy the flexibility to shop online and pick up in-store, access in-person assistance, and benefit from a streamlined after-sales process.

Sogbesan further emphasised Konga’s internal commitment to excellence:

“We have strict internal standards to ensure the highest service delivery.”

By hosting such thought leadership discussions, KONGA103.7FM keeps engaging its audience while reinforcing Konga’s mission to deliver unmatched value, whether customers choose to engage online or offline. The station serves as a vital platform for informing, educating, and connecting consumers with the innovations shaping Africa’s retail landscape.

About KONGA103.7FM

KONGA103.7FM is a leading commerce and hit music station in Lagos, Nigeria, committed to delivering quality programming that informs, educates, and entertains.

Through dynamic shows like The Market Square, the station bridges commerce and community, amplifying the voices and initiatives that shape Nigeria’s business environment.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga 103.7FM