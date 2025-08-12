Nicole Asinugo Launches the Lone Wolf Podcast: A Creative Movement for Those Who Dare to Walk Alone

For years, many creatives have walked their path alone, navigating uncertainty, taking risks, and trusting instincts in a world that doesn’t always understand them. With the launch of The Lone Wolf podcast, award-winning writer and storyteller Nicole Asinugo is giving them something rare: a place to belong without having to blend in.

The podcast’s intimate launch at MÌLÍKÌ in Lagos, supported by Aperol Spritz, brought together filmmakers, designers, writers, and musicians for an evening that felt like finding your people. Guests shared stories of risk, reinvention, and resilience, embodying the very spirit of The Lone Wolf: a space where individual journeys are celebrated, and the once-isolated can finally find community.

Nicole knows the terrain well. Over two decades, she has told the stories of nations at Expo 2020 Dubai, scripted global concerts for Global Citizen (New York, Accra, Paris), and produced 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab, the largest fashion show in the Middle East. Her return to Lagos to establish her storytelling agency, Write Good Stories dedicated to telling authentic stories that reflect who we are and all we carry, marks a new chapter in her mission to develop writers, strengthen the creative industry, and build platforms like The Lone Wolf that amplify authentic voices.

The Lone Wolf is more than my story; it’s about all of us who chose the unconventional route,” Nicole said. “It’s not here to hand out formulas. It’s here to remind us that the detours, the quiet seasons, the moments we thought we were lost, they were part of the design all along. And now, the wolves who’ve walked alone know they’re not alone anymore.

Unlike podcasts that focus on neat success stories, The Lone Wolf lives in the in-between — the moments where doubt, courage, and instinct collide. Each week, Nicole speaks with creatives who’ve forged their own way, unpacking the decisions and turning points that define their work. It’s a reminder that the creative path isn’t a straight line, and that’s exactly what makes it worth walking.

The Lone Wolf is now streaming on Write Good Stories, Youtube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

