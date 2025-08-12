Zinox Shares Innovation Story on Konga103.7FM

KONGA 103.7FM, a leading voice in business and development-focused broadcasting, reaffirmed its commitment to projecting Nigerian innovation by hosting an insightful session with Zinox Technologies on its flagship business programme, ‘The Market Square‘.

The interview, held at the studios of KONGA 103.7FM, featured Darlington Ibeleme, Marketing Lead at Zinox Technologies, alongside Zinox Project Manager, Daniel Okpara. They provided an in-depth look into the company’s groundbreaking efforts in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Founded in 2001, Zinox Technologies has evolved from producing Nigeria’s first internationally

certified computer into one of Africa’s most impactful ICT conglomerates.

The interview illuminated key milestones:

Pioneering IT Solutions: Zinox computerised over 65% of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, partnering with global players like Intel to deliver e-education platforms at significantly reduced costs.

Renewable Energy Revolution: Through its iPower solar and inverter brand, Zinox is investing

over $250 million, deploying clean energy solutions with up to 25-year warranties, serving over 25,000 homes, schools, and offices, while training and certifying over 500 Nigerian engineers and technicians.

Speaking on the company’s trajectory, Ibeleme noted,

Zinox was founded with the vision to domesticate IT infrastructure in Nigeria. We began by manufacturing computers, but today, we have expanded into renewable energy, consumer electronics, and ICT solutions that touch nearly every facet of national development.

Okpara emphasized Zinox’s deeper vision beyond technology, highlighting its role as a key player in nation-building.

For over two decades, Zinox has driven Nigeria’s digital growth, not only by creating access to technology but by empowering Nigerians to use it meaningfully. Through infrastructure rollouts in underserved communities and digital literacy training for youth, civil servants, and small business owners, we are bridging the digital divide and fostering sustainable progress.

He further noted that the company sees itself not merely as a tech enterprise but as a nation builder.

True digital inclusion isn’t only about gadgets or connectivity, it’s about equipping citizens with knowledge, platforms, and tools to engage meaningfully. Our rural deployments and digital literacy training initiatives are about empowerment and opportunity, Okpara explained.

KONGA 103.7FM, through The Market Square, continues to elevate stories of Nigerian enterprises whose innovation transcends business and contributes to national wellbeing. By profiling Zinox, the station aligns itself with advocates of economic development, technological sovereignty, and inclusive growth.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga 103.7 FM