Infinix Kicks off 2025 Summer Sales: Unlock Savings & Exclusive Gifts

This summer, one of the leading smartphone brands, Infinix, is set to heat up the market with its summer sales promotion, running from now until September 6, 2025. The campaign is designed to offer customers exciting benefits, including massive discounts, instant gifts, a chance to win household appliances, and the ultimate grand prize of a fully loaded solar system worth ₦2.9 million in a nationwide raffle draw.

This year, the summer sales feature the NOTE 50 series, SMART 10 series, HOT 60 series, X Buds 4, and XW4E (watch). Whether you’re upgrading your device, changing your smart accessory, snagging the latest tech for less, or hoping to walk away with premium prizes, this promo offers a golden ticket to enjoy a more rewarding shopping experience.

There is Something for Everyone

” This summer, here is what Infinix is offering:

Instant Gifts – Receive instant gifts once you purchase any of the following:

NOTE 50 series: Infinix Smart Watch

HOT 60 Pro and HOT 60 Pro+: Infinix Xe33 Earbuds

SMART 10, HOT 60i and other models: Infinix-branded gift items

Instant Discounts – Purchase any X Buds 4 or XW4E and get an instant discount upon purchase.

Raffle Draw Entry – Customers who purchase any of the NOTE 50 Pro Series, HOT 60 Pro+, or HOT 60 Pro are automatically entered into the nationwide raffle draw. They stand a chance to win amazing prizes, including a washing machine, water dispenser, refrigerator, automatic gas cooker, and the ultimate grand prize of a fully loaded solar system worth ₦2.9 million.

Sales Discount – You can also enjoy up to 30% flash sales from select e-commerce vendors during the promo period and 15% live sales happening on Infinix’s social media pages on the 22nd and 31st of August.

To be a part of the amazing goodness Infinix is offering this summer, all you have to do is

Walk into any authorised Infinix retail outlet nationwide Purchase any Infinix device or accessory of your choice Get your instant gift or discount on the spot If you purchase any of the NOTE 50 Pro Series, HOT 60 Pro+, or HOT 60 Pro, you will be automatically entered into the raffle draws.’

Don’t Miss Out on This Summer Promo

Infinix is set to give you more for less this summer. Whether you’re a student, a tech enthusiast, or just someone looking to treat yourself, there’s something in this promo for you. Don’t miss this opportunity to shop smart, enjoy instant rewards, and stand a chance to walk away with exciting prizes.

The promo runs till September 6, 2025. For more information on the Summer Sales Promo flash sales, live sales, and other exciting news, visit @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok.

Terms and conditions apply.

Sponsored Content