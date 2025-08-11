Connect with us

News Promotions

AWIEF Announces Keynote Speakers for the 2025 Conference in Cape Town

News Promotions

Hennessy Partners with Tems to Champion African Women in Music Through the Leading Vibe Initiative

Music News Promotions

Afro-Soul Artist Osé to Release New Single ‘24 Hours’ This Friday

News Promotions

Storytelling Meets Insurance: Heirs Insurance Launches Creators Fellowship to Demystify Insurance

Cuisine News Promotions

This Diasporan Chef Is Transforming LA’s Culinary and Film Scene; With Small Chops, Meet Chef Akendeu

News Promotions

Martell Unveils New Cultural Ambassadors for the Next Era of Afrobeats

News Scoop Sports

Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie Just Got Nominated for the Ballon d’Or Yachine Trophy

Inspired News Scoop

Oluwadamilare Dauda Wins Prestigious French Science Award for Research on River Blindness

News Scoop Sports

They Did It Again! D’Tigress Win Fifth AfroBasket Title & Qualify for 2026 World Cup

Events News Promotions

Great Minds Women Launches, Championing Strength, Clarity & Confidence

News

AWIEF Announces Keynote Speakers for the 2025 Conference in Cape Town

BADEA, OCP Africa, DCO, the City of Cape Town, UNDP and others to headline AWIEF’s 11th flagship event
Avatar photo

Published

11 hours ago

 on

The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) has announced a powerful lineup of headline and international speakers for its prestigious annual conference, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on October 30th to 31st, 2025, to advance women in Africa as innovators and entrepreneurs.

In its eleventh edition, AWIEF’s benchmarking conference, expo, and awards feature more than 60 African and global thought leaders from business, politics, and development, who will share their insights and thought leadership on the conference agenda.

The conference theme this year is ‘Breaking the Barriers: Now More Than Ever‘. The two-day event aims to promote and accelerate the growth of women-owned and women-led businesses for Africa’s inclusive economic growth, share entrepreneurship trends, and connect and network with trailblazers from all over Africa and the African diaspora.

AWIEF 2025 keynote speakers include Dr Fatima Elsheikh, Secretary General, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), and Hajar El Haddaoui, Director General, Digital Cooperation Organisation (DCO).

The powerful and high-profile global speaker faculty includes H. E. Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Malawi; Hon. Christelle Vuanga, Member of Parliament, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); H. E. Marie-Celine Zialor, Minister of Youth, Sports and Family, Republic of Seychelles; LaTanya White and Pamela Ellis, global business and finance experts from USA; Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member, Economic Growth, City of Cape Town; Mustapha Zaouini, Interim CEO and Head of Product and Engineering, Alyf, Morocco; Ambassador Natalina Edward Mou, Head of Mission, AU, UNECA & IGAD, Republic of South Sudan; Marvis Owusu-Gyamfi, Executive Vice President, ACET, Ghana; Alice Usanase, Lead, Europe, Middle East & Francophone Africa, African Finance Corporation (AFC); Adesuwa Ifedi, Senior Vice President of Heifer Africa, Heifer International; and many more.

Sponsors and partners include OCP Africa, Deloitte Africa, African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF), City of Cape Town, UNDP, UN Women, Nedbank, APO Group, Financial Nigeria, BellaNaija, Guardian Woman,Africa.com, and AI in Africa.

AWIEF is a platform that sees global thought leaders, industry experts, policymakers, academics, development organisations, and investors gather to dialogue, connect, network, share, collaborate, and transact in a collective effort to boost Africa’s entrepreneurship ecosystem.

The speakers will share practical insights on finance and investing, innovation, food security, sustainability, policy, and digital transformation, and will engage directly with delegates on how to break barriers and create sustainable impact.

AWIEF2025 is a high-level, content-rich, and action-oriented platform designed to equip attendees with the knowledge, networks, and tools to grow their businesses and careers. Attendees can expect:

  • Keynotes and panel discussions by global thought leaders and decision-makers
  • A vibrant Expo showcasing businesses, startups, and corporate and development organisations
  • How-to workshops and masterclasses on the expo floor delivered by industry experts, addressing issues and challenges of vital importance for your business growth, with FREE access to both delegates and visitors
  • Startup pitch competitions offering visibility and investor access
  • Unparalleled networking with investors, business leaders, policymakers, and peers from across Africa and the globe
  • A High Presence of African Diaspora Businesses and Entrepreneurs Looking for African Markets and Partnerships

Delegate Registration

To register and book your delegate ticket for AWIEF2025, please follow this link.

Follow @AWIEFORUM:

Facebook

X (formerly Twitter)

Instagram

LinkedIn

Media Contact: Yolanda Mtshawu

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +27 21 002 8264

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php