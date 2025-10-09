Girl Talk With Ariyiike (GTWA) Conference 2025: Theme: WHO AM I?

The Girl Talk With Ariyiike (GTWA) Conference is more than an event, it’s a movement of purpose, identity, and transformation.



One of the biggest challenges young girls face today is an identity crisis, not knowing who they are, where they belong, or what they carry within them. Too often, society, social media, and peer pressure define them before they get the chance to discover their true selves.

That’s why the GTWA Conference was born, to be a safe space where girls can find clarity, healing, and confidence in who God has called them to be.



This maiden edition, themed “WHO AM I?”, seeks to guide young women on a journey of self-discovery, helping them uncover their God-given identity beyond titles, achievements, and societal expectations. It’s a call to embrace authenticity, wholeness, and purpose.



According to the founder, Ariyiike “Dimples” Owolagba,



“One of my biggest desires is to see women, especially young girls, live from a place of truth and identity. GTWA was born from my own journey of becoming and my longing for a safe space like this. I know firsthand how powerful it is when women remember who they are.”





The conference will feature keynote sessions, panel conversations, activation and launch of my gratitude journal, scholarships and mentorship experiences designed to help women find confidence in their identity while building authentic sisterhood and faith.



Event Details:

Date: 11TH OCTOBER, 2025

Venue: THE SANCTUARY, 6 Abila Abiodun Oniru Rd, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 AM



Join the Movement:

The Girl Talk With Ariyiike Conference is proudly powered by the Ariyiike Owolagba Foundation, a registered NGO dedicated to empowering women and girls through purpose-driven initiatives.



Follow Ariyiike on Instagram for updates and inspiration, and join the conversation using #GTWAConference #GirlTalkWithAriyiike #WhoAmI



Together, let’s raise a generation that knows who they are, confident, rooted, and whole.

