Uncover Introduces The U Collective: A Rewarding Way to Shop, Save & Connect

Uncover, a Pan-African skincare brand dedicated to melanin-rich skin, introduces The U Collective, a bold new membership program designed to celebrate confidence, reward loyalty, and bring women closer to the Uncover community.

The U Collective is not only a loyalty program but a curated space where every order becomes more rewarding, every gift more thoughtful, and every member more connected to the Uncover brand and community. With a one-time fee starting at ₦14,999, members unlock 15% off every order, exclusive welcome and birthday gifts, priority customer support, and early access to new product launches.

Every purchase also earns Melanin Miles, Uncover’s loyalty points system that can be redeemed for discounts or for unique lifestyle perks like branded merchandise, wellness vouchers, and intimate beauty events. For those on annual memberships, the rewards extend further with holiday gifts and VIP experiences, reinforcing Uncover’s belief that skincare is about more than products.

From personalised birthday kits featuring tote bags, postcards, and celebratory touches to immersive “Glow Hour” masterclasses led by dermatologists, members will find themselves part of a community that celebrates their skin and their unique story.

“Our customers wanted more than skincare. They wanted to feel seen, supported, and celebrated,” said Sneha Mehta, co-founder and CEO of Uncover. “The U Collective makes every order a little more rewarding and every member part of something bigger.” Jade Oyateru, co-founder and COO, added, “It is more than perks. It is about creating a home for women who believe skincare should be effective, fun, and affirming. This is a program where shopping turns into self-care and loyalty turns into love.”

The launch of The U Collective is supported by a series of activations, including influencer unboxing, community events, and curated on-the-ground campaigns. Early members will be spotlighted as part of the rollout, turning the program into not just a membership but a movement.

The U Collective is now available through here , inviting women across Kenya, Nigeria, and beyond to join and start unlocking value with every order.

About Uncover:

Uncover is a revolution in how melanated skin is seen and served. At Uncover, they combine some of the world’s best skincare science and K-Beauty innovation with formulas crafted by and for women of colour. Every product is tested on real skin in Africa and tested by dermatologists. Because your skin deserves more than inclusion, it deserves results.

