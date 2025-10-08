Connect with us

Luminous Redefines Power with Advanced Lithium and Solar Systems

From Pottery to Policy: Malala's Day in Abuja Focused on Empowering Girls

Davido Turns Heads at Paris Fashion Week in Thom Browne, Styled by Le Jenke: Get the Scoop

Konga Health and KongaTV showcase African Beauty Innovation at Beauty in the Motherland 2025

Malta Guinness Brings Extra Energy and Cheer to the 2025 Iri Ji Festiva

Ofala Festival 2025: Programme and Partnerships Announced by Obi of Onitsha

Essenza Nigeria Launches the Exclusive Bee Program: Get The Scoop

Samsung Debuts Ultra-Thin, AI-Powered Tablets in Nigeria: Get The Scoop

LG Recognized at Inaugural IFA 2025 Innovation Awards

Nigerbev Celebrates Bold New Look for BEST Portfolio at Lagos Launch Event

L-R: Product Manager, Luminous, Kulpreet Singh; Head of Marketing, Simba Group, Maureen Humphrey-Izzi; Group Managing Director, Simba Group, Vinay Grover; Retail Head, Simba Group, Bimpe Adebisi; and Simba Nigeria Business Manager for Luminous, Wasi Mohammed, during the launch of Luminous Solar, Inverter and Batteries at Radisson Blu Ikeja GRA Lagos recently.

Simba Group, in collaboration with Luminous Power Technologies, today held a landmark event at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, to introduce the new range of Luminous solar inverters and lithium batteries. The event brought together the top 50 of Simba’s channel partners from across the country, highlighting the enduring partnership that has shaped the journey of Simba and Luminous in Nigeria.

The event was a resounding success, with channel partners and industry stakeholders expressing strong enthusiasm for the new products. Attendees commended Luminous for its pioneering role in advancing Nigeria’s inverter industry and recognized Simba Group’s extensive distribution network and after-sales service infrastructure as the solid foundation driving this next phase of growth.

Speaking at the launch, Vinay Grover, Group Managing Director of Simba Group in Nigeria, emphasized the changing energy needs of Nigerian households and businesses:

“Nigerians need power solutions that are not just reliable, but also intelligent  and capable of supporting modern lifestyles, from home offices to family entertainment. Our new lithium and inverter systems are designed precisely for this. They represent a smarter investment in uninterrupted living and peace of mind.”

Simba Group executives also emphasized how solar and lithium technologies are transforming the global energy landscape while creating new opportunities in Nigeria for greater energy independence, reliability, and cost efficiency.

The newly introduced products demonstrate Luminous’ ongoing commitment to innovation and to developing solutions suited to regional needs, supported by Simba’s strong reputation for trust, reach, and reliable service. Together, both companies reaffirmed their dedication to providing sustainable, high-quality, and future-focused energy solutions for homes and businesses across Nigeria.

Simba Group is a prominent Nigerian conglomerate with operations spanning multiple sectors, including mobility, power, communications, and customer experience. Guided by its commitment to innovation, service, and trust, Simba has earned a strong reputation for introducing world-class products and solutions to the Nigerian market.

Luminous Power Technologies is a global leader in power backup, storage, and solar solutions. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company provides advanced products from inverters and batteries to solar applications designed to meet the evolving energy needs of homes and businesses across both emerging and developed markets.

Luminous Group with Dealers

