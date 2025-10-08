Luminous Redefines Power with Advanced Lithium and Solar Systems

Simba Group, in collaboration with Luminous Power Technologies, today held a landmark event at the Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, to introduce the new range of Luminous solar inverters and lithium batteries. The event brought together the top 50 of Simba’s channel partners from across the country, highlighting the enduring partnership that has shaped the journey of Simba and Luminous in Nigeria.



The event was a resounding success, with channel partners and industry stakeholders expressing strong enthusiasm for the new products. Attendees commended Luminous for its pioneering role in advancing Nigeria’s inverter industry and recognized Simba Group’s extensive distribution network and after-sales service infrastructure as the solid foundation driving this next phase of growth.



Speaking at the launch, Vinay Grover, Group Managing Director of Simba Group in Nigeria, emphasized the changing energy needs of Nigerian households and businesses:

“Nigerians need power solutions that are not just reliable, but also intelligent and capable of supporting modern lifestyles, from home offices to family entertainment. Our new lithium and inverter systems are designed precisely for this. They represent a smarter investment in uninterrupted living and peace of mind.”

Simba Group executives also emphasized how solar and lithium technologies are transforming the global energy landscape while creating new opportunities in Nigeria for greater energy independence, reliability, and cost efficiency.



The newly introduced products demonstrate Luminous’ ongoing commitment to innovation and to developing solutions suited to regional needs, supported by Simba’s strong reputation for trust, reach, and reliable service. Together, both companies reaffirmed their dedication to providing sustainable, high-quality, and future-focused energy solutions for homes and businesses across Nigeria.



Simba Group is a prominent Nigerian conglomerate with operations spanning multiple sectors, including mobility, power, communications, and customer experience. Guided by its commitment to innovation, service, and trust, Simba has earned a strong reputation for introducing world-class products and solutions to the Nigerian market.



Luminous Power Technologies is a global leader in power backup, storage, and solar solutions. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company provides advanced products from inverters and batteries to solar applications designed to meet the evolving energy needs of homes and businesses across both emerging and developed markets.

