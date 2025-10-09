LSE Announces “The Chude Jideonwo Prize” for Creativity for 2025 Black History Month

The Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa at The London School of Economics has announced the call for entries for The Chude Jideonwo Prize for Creativity 2025, as part of its annual Black History Month Photo Essay Competition, themed “Voices & Visions.” The competition invites Black and African students, creatives, professionals, and community members across the United Kingdom to tell their stories through the art of the photo essay, blending imagery and words to illuminate the unseen, unheard and unforgettable.

The Prize, named in honour of Chude Jideonwo, storyteller, writer, filmmaker, and a voice of Africa’s creator economy, recognises his profound contribution to creative scholarship and storytelling within the LSE community. As the first Creative-in-Residence at the Firoz Lalji Institute for Africa, Chude has inspired students and faculty members to explore the intersections of art, empathy and public purpose, using creativity as a force for understanding and transformation.

Organised by the Programme for African Leadership in partnership with the LSE Student Union, LSE EmbRace, LSE African Caribbean Society, and The Africa Centre, the competition continues its mission to amplify African voices and perspectives within global conversations on creativity and representation.

This year’s theme calls for powerful expressions that explore how we see, hear and imagine our world. Participants are invited to capture moments of resilience, memory, protest, or joy to uncover the extraordinary in the ordinary and to reveal the beauty, struggle, and strength embedded in everyday life. It is a search for authenticity and artistry, for the images and words that can reshape how we understand identity, belonging and hope.