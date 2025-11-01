Caring Africa Unveils National Creative Care Council to Shift Culture and Spark a New Era for Care in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria — In commemoration of the International Day of Care and Support, Caring Africa proudly announces the launch of the Creative Care Council, a bold cultural initiative designed to elevate caregiving in Nigeria through the power of storytelling, influence, and creative leadership.

Unveiled ahead of the October 29 International Day of Care, the Creative Care Council brings together some of Nigeria’s most compelling voices across media, entertainment, health, parenting, and culture.

Council members include:

Folagade Banks, Sisi Yemmie, Nancy Umeh, Bukkie Akinmade of The Kitchen Muse, Chef Tolani / Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Dr. Ayodele Renner / Noisy Naija Paediatrician, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, Ibrahim Suleiman, and Jamila Lawal, among others.

Together, these cultural leaders are using their platforms to make care visible, valued, and prioritized, not just in homes, but in workplaces, policies, and national conversations.

In a country on track to become the third most populous in the world, behind India and China, caregiving can no longer remain invisible or undervalued,” said Blessing Adesiyan, Founder of Caring Africa.

The Creative Care Council is here to help us reimagine care, not as a personal burden or private duty, but as a shared responsibility and essential infrastructure.





The Role of the Council

The Creative Care Council will lead campaigns that highlight the lived realities of caregivers, from mothers and fathers to nannies, nurses, teachers, and eldercare workers. The council sits at the intersection of culture and policy, aiming to:

Shift social norms around care, parenting, and gender roles

Use media and storytelling to drive investment in care infrastructure

Amplify the voices of everyday caregivers and care workers

Help shape the future of care through influence and imagination





The council will also spearhead #MyCareStory, a 30-day digital storytelling campaign inviting Nigerians to share their own care experiences using the hashtags #StartWithCare and #MyCareStory from October 29 to November 29, 2025.

An iPhone will be awarded to the most compelling story shared during the campaign.

A National Movement Begins

The Creative Care Council launch is part of Caring Africa’s broader #StartWithCare campaign, a national movement to make care a cornerstone of economic and social development in Nigeria. The campaign calls on government, business, and civil society to invest in:

Paid family leave

Childcare systems

Support for the care workforce

Aging care and disability inclusion

Gender-equitable care policies





Join the Movement

The Council will be formally unveiled at the International Day of Care Celebration

Date: October 29, 2025

Venue: Capital Club, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 3:00 PM

For press passes, interviews, or inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

About Caring Africa

Caring Africa is a pan-African platform reimagining care as the foundation of strong families, resilient economies, and inclusive development. We work at the intersection of policy, storytelling, and technology to build a future where care is counted, funded, and valued.

