A Look Back at the Power Couples That Slayed The AMVCA Red Carpet
The AfricaMagic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) are widely recognized for celebrating Africa’s most talented and gracious shining stars in the entertainment industry. It is one of the the most anticipated awards show on the continent and it’s never failed to live up to its hype.
Since its inception in 2013, celebrity couples have always graced the ceremony, bringing their remarkable charm, enviable romance stories, style, and glitz to the red carpet.
Couples such as Banky W and Adesua Etomi, 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, Busola , and Timi Dakolo have arrived at the AMVCAs in stunning outfits, hand in hand and smiling for the cameras.
We will take a trip down memory lane to showcase some of the most dynamic couples that inspired lovebirds all over Africa and also graced the renowned event with their elegant designs and glamorous looks.
AMVCA 1 (2013)
IK & Olohi Osakioduwa
Tara & Fela Durotoye
Stephanie Linus & Linus Idahosa
AMVCA 2 (2014)
IK & Olohi Osakioduwa
AMVCA 3 (2015)
Busola & Timi Dakolo
Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva
AMVCA 4 (2016)
Stephanie & Linus Idahosa
Dakore & Olu Akande
AMVCA 5 (2017)
Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva
AY & Mabel Makun
AMVCA 6 (2018)
Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs
Kalu & Ijeoma Ikeagwu
Olohi & IK Osakioduwa
Iyke & Florence Okechukwu
DJ Sose & Olamide
AMVCA 7 (2020)
Oscar and Titilayo Oyinsan
Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky Wellington
AMVCA 8 (2022)
Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong
Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor Suleiman
Captain Tunde Demuren& Toolz
Mike & Perri Edwards
Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji
Made Kuti & Inedoye Adanne Onyenso