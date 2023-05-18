Connect with us

A Look Back at the Power Couples That Slayed The AMVCA Red Carpet

The AfricaMagic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) are widely recognized for celebrating Africa’s most talented and gracious shining stars in the entertainment industry. It is one of the the most anticipated awards show on the continent and it’s never failed to live up to its hype.

Since its inception in 2013, celebrity couples have always graced the ceremony, bringing their remarkable charm, enviable romance stories, style, and glitz to the red carpet.

Couples such as Banky W and Adesua Etomi, 2Baba and Annie Idibia, Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, Busola , and Timi Dakolo have arrived at the AMVCAs in stunning outfits, hand in hand and smiling for the cameras.

We will take a trip down memory lane to showcase some of the most dynamic couples that inspired lovebirds all over Africa and also graced the renowned event with their elegant designs and glamorous looks.

AMVCA 1 (2013)

IK & Olohi Osakioduwa

Tara & Fela Durotoye

Stephanie Linus & Linus Idahosa


AMVCA 2 (2014)

IK & Olohi Osakioduwa

AMVCA 3 (2015)

Busola & Timi Dakolo

Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva 

AMVCA 4 (2016)

Stephanie & Linus Idahosa

Dakore & Olu Akande


AMVCA 5 (2017)

Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva

AY & Mabel Makun


AMVCA 6 (2018)

Joke Silva & Olu Jacobs

Kalu & Ijeoma Ikeagwu

Olohi & IK Osakioduwa

Iyke & Florence Okechukwu

DJ Sose & Olamide


AMVCA 7 (2020)

Oscar and Titilayo Oyinsan

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky Wellington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

AMVCA 8 (2022)

Daniel & Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Ibrahim & Linda Ejiofor Suleiman

Captain Tunde Demuren& Toolz

Mike & Perri Edwards

Lateef & Adebimpe Adedimeji

Made Kuti & Inedoye Adanne Onyenso

 

 

