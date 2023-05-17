Connect with us

Chika Ike Upstages the Cannes Red Carpet With Her Regal Green Train

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Nollywood actress, television personality and producer Chike Ike graced the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival in style.

Perfectly decked in a regal emerald green gown designed by Kud Collections and styled by well-known celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry, Chika Ike turned heads at the star studded festival.

In one of the carousels posted on her official Instagram handle, the actress said, “Even when I’m not trying hard, the spotlight is on me, I shine differently and I’ll forever be that girl.”

The “Small Chops” star is not a stranger to being the center of attention and on this occasion, she ate and left no crumbs.

The Cannes Film Festival, previously known as the International Film Festival, is a famous event that previews movies worldwide, including documentaries, among other genres. The 2023 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place from May 16- 27 in Cannes, France.

See photos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chika Ike (@chikaike)


Credits:

Styled by the Force @swankyjerry
Designer: @kudcollections
Makeup: @sublimeebyandree
Hairstylist: @asma.hairstyle_
Creative Direction: Natasha of @musenminds

 

