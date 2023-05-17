5 Times Funke Akindele Proved She’s the Queen of Comedy at the AMVCA

Nigerian actress and producer Funke Akindele has proven herself to be one of the most talented and successful entertainers of her generation. Her stellar performances have made her a fan favourite across Africa.

The “Jenifa’s Diary” star is the most awarded Best Actress in a Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA). Funke has won the award a total of five times, establishing her role as a comedy icon and solidifying her influence in the Nigerian movie industry.

At the second edition of the AMVCA in 2014, Funke emerged as the Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “The Return of Sheri Koko.”

In the 2016 and 2017 editions, Funke Akindele won her second and third AMVCA awards for Best Actress in Comedy for her role as Jenifa in “Jenifa’s Diary.”

In 2020, the star actress won the Best Actress in a Comedy award for her performance in “Moms at War.” Funke clinched her fifth Best Actress in a Comedy award in 2022 for her stellar performance in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga.”

The star actress is vying for her sixth AMVCA Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “Battle on Buka Street.”

Funke Akindele’s success is, however, not limited to the AMVCAs. Throughout her career, Funke has been recognised with numerous awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the Nigeria Entertainment Award (NEA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

