5 Times Funke Akindele Proved She's the Queen of Comedy at the AMVCA

Catch Up on Episodes 5 & 6 of “The Olive” (Season 2)

Watch Episode 2 of Vandora’s Lifestyle Show “Vandy Vibes”

Bisola Runsewe Chats with Omon Odike on Episode 3 of “Omon’s Couch” | Watch

The Cast of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive" talk about Season 2 & Why It's a Must-Watch

13 Yummy Recipes by Hilda Baci You Should Add to Your Food Menu

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

Iya Barakat Has a New Assistant! Watch Bimbo Ademoye’s "Teropi Secxxion"

New Video: Mercy Chinwo — Imela (Live Session)

Have You Watched Steve Chuks' “Rich Housewives of Anambra”? Here's Your Chance to Binge

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian actress and producer Funke Akindele has proven herself to be one of the most talented and successful entertainers of her generation. Her stellar performances have made her a fan favourite across Africa.

The “Jenifa’s Diary” star is the most awarded Best Actress in a Comedy at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA). Funke has won the award a total of five times, establishing her role as a comedy icon and solidifying her influence in the Nigerian movie industry.

At the second edition of the AMVCA in 2014, Funke emerged as the Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “The Return of Sheri Koko.”

In the 2016 and 2017 editions, Funke Akindele won her second and third AMVCA awards for Best Actress in Comedy for her role as Jenifa in “Jenifa’s Diary.”

In 2020, the star actress won the Best Actress in a Comedy award for her performance in “Moms at War.” Funke clinched her fifth Best Actress in a Comedy award in 2022 for her stellar performance in “Omo Ghetto: The Saga.”

The star actress is vying for her sixth AMVCA Best Actress in a Comedy for her role in “Battle on Buka Street.”

Funke Akindele’s success is, however, not limited to the AMVCAs. Throughout her career, Funke has been recognised with numerous awards, including Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) and the Nigeria Entertainment Award (NEA) for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Here are the moments from her Best Actress in a Comedy win:

AMVCA 2022

AMVCA 2020

AMVCA 2017

AMVCA 2014

 

