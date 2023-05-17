Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch Up on Episodes 5 & 6 of “The Olive” (Season 2)

BN TV Living

Watch Episode 2 of Vandora’s Lifestyle Show “Vandy Vibes”

BN TV

Bisola Runsewe Chats with Omon Odike on Episode 3 of “Omon’s Couch” | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Cast of Accelerate TV’s “The Olive" talk about Season 2 & Why It's a Must-Watch

BN TV Living

13 Yummy Recipes by Hilda Baci You Should Add to Your Food Menu

BN TV

Watch the New Episode of “Healing With Maria”

BN TV Nollywood

Iya Barakat Has a New Assistant! Watch Bimbo Ademoye’s "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Music

New Video: Mercy Chinwo — Imela (Live Session)

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Have You Watched Steve Chuks' “Rich Housewives of Anambra”? Here's Your Chance to Binge

BN TV

Kie Kie talks Starting Afresh, Meeting Her Husband & Motherhood on #WithChude

BN TV

Catch Up on Episodes 5 & 6 of “The Olive” (Season 2)

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Episodes 5 and 6 of the “The Olive” season 2 are now available on Accelerate TV. Catch up on the episodes you have missed below:

Episode 5

Kele has his first therapy session that ends up testing his therapist while Ibrahim tries to assert his dominance over Madam Elaine and other members of the cartel.

Episode 6

The episode starts with a flashback of Ibrahim killing his father for not letting him take charge. In present day, Dozie meets Anayo for the first time but he’s not particularly welcoming to the idea of Adora’s new love interest.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?

5 Things You Should Expect From The 2023 AMVCA

Daniel Adebayo: Nation-Building is The Roadmap to a New Nigeria 

Smart Emmanuel: The World Belongs to Dreamers
css.php