Hammed Okunade Has Been Building Hingees for 10 Years. How Far?

What does it take to build something for a decade? What does it take to build something in Nigeria over the past 10 years? Hammed Okunade launched Hingees, a simple and minimalist lifestyle brand, in 2015 after years of nurturing the dream of owning a clothing brand. On the 15th of November, Hammed stood in a room filled with people who came to admire and celebrate the 10th anniversary of Hingees.

It’s been 10 years of running Hingees; how has it been for Hammed?

Hingees has always felt intentional. The minimal style, I believe, draws people in, which is why they always come back. Where were you when the idea to launch Hingees occurred to you? What was the first thing you did? Is there a personal experience or story that inspired you?

There wasn’t one big “lightbulb” moment. I’ve always been a designer at heart, and during my university days, I started making t-shirts as a creative outlet. Hingees grew out of that, a space to explore my ideas and design curiosities. What began as printed t-shirts slowly evolved into a lifestyle brand, grounded in simplicity and purpose. It was never just about fashion but about expressing values through what we make.

What part of building Hingees do most people never see? You know, the hidden, unglamorous part that tests your conviction the most?

Definitely product development. That’s the part no one really claps for, but it’s where most of the work lives — testing samples, working with local artisans, managing delays, tweaking things until they’re just right. It’s a long road from idea to shelf. We set a high bar for ourselves, and holding every product to that standard is rewarding, but it’s also where conviction gets tested the most.

Congratulations on the decade anniversary of Hingees. Every entrepreneur in Nigeria understands how tedious it is to build, create or sell. How do you feel? What best describes how you feel?

Thank you. I feel incredibly grateful. And a little mind-blown, honestly. Ten years is a long time to keep showing up, but what’s even more surreal is that people kept showing up with us, buying, supporting, sharing, believing. That’s the part I’ll never take for granted. It’s a surreal feeling knowing that something I started out of curiosity and creativity has grown into a brand that means something to people. I’m taking it all in with a quiet kind of joy.

When you look back, what exact or particular moment were you very proud of what you’ve done?

After COVID, a lot of our customers moved abroad, and they took Hingees with them. I started receiving photos from around the world — people wearing Hingees in Berlin, Toronto, London, Melbourne. And sometimes, I get messages like “I just saw someone wearing Hingees at the airport” or “I met a stranger and we bonded over your sweatpants.” That still gives me goosebumps.

Faith is particular in your work. How does your faith shape your design process?

I’m Muslim, and there’s a concept in my faith called Ihsan (excellence). It refers to doing things with beauty, sincerity, and the best possible quality. That’s the mindset I try to bring into every part of the process, not just the visuals or the product itself, but the way it’s made, how it’s delivered, and how it makes people feel.

What do you think of Hingees? The last time we spoke, you said you wanted the word CREATE to mean things to people. So, do you think of Hingees as a business, a design experiment, or a lifelong philosophy? What would you want people to feel, not just see, when they encounter something you’ve made?

It’s definitely a mix of all three. Hingees is a business, yes, but it’s also a long-term design experiment and a way of living. I want people to feel the intention behind our work, to sense the thoughtfulness, the restraint, the care. And beyond that, I hope it sparks something in them, too. A desire to create, to make things that matter, to live with purpose.

What major lesson has building taught you about life, yourself, people, business and anything else?

We live in a world that rewards speed, but building something meaningful takes time. It’s about showing up even when you’re not sure it’s working. It’s about trusting the process and letting things grow at their own pace, even if it’s slower than you’d like.

What does the next 10 years look like for Hingees?

Honestly, I don’t know exactly. The goal is to keep making things with steady, incremental progress. And if we’re still creating meaningful work and growing a tribe that believes in what we do, that’s success.