From Good Village to Good.Online: Nigeria’s Creators Are Stepping Into the Spotlight

If you’ve ever struggled to find truly Nigerian-made products online, Good.Online might just be the answer. The platform, which launched with a bold splash across Instagram feeds yesterday, December 16, 2025, is a curated digital marketplace connecting verified Nigerian creators with people who want quality, meaningful items.

Good.Online grew out of the Good Village community at Good Beach, a physical market in Oniru that housed 21 creators. Over 15 months, the space welcomed over 220,000 visitors, hosted nearly 50 events, and generated ₦2.7 billion in revenue for the creators involved. When the physical space was dismantled for the Lagos-Calabar Expressway, the team behind it didn’t stop, they moved online, bringing the same focus on visibility, structure, and support for creators to a digital platform.

So what makes Good.Online different? Every creator on the platform is vetted for quality and authenticity, and every product is selected for meaning and relevance. The focus is on elevating creators’ stories, not just selling items. You’ll find everything from fashion and artisan goods to wellness products, homeware, tech accessories and more—all made by Nigerians.

The platform’s launch was hard to miss. Over 200 partners posted the same bright orange graphic across Instagram at the same time, creating a coordinated visual moment that put Nigerian creativity front and centre.According to founder Yomi Adedeji, “Nigerians are creating remarkable things. The challenge has never been quality—it’s been visibility and structure. Good.Online gives creators the infrastructure they deserve and gives consumers a trusted way to discover quality Nigerian-made products.”

Good.Online also addresses a bigger picture: while Nigeria’s creative industry contributes over ₦730 billion annually to GDP, many creators still lack the digital infrastructure, payment systems, and discovery tools to grow sustainably. The platform offers integrated payment systems, quality assurance, curated product discovery, and spaces to tell creators’ stories—all in one place.

And this is just the beginning. Good is preparing to open physical locations in Ikeja GRA and Lekki, bringing together digital and in-person experiences so more creators can showcase their work nationwide.

With Good.Online live now at good.online, it’s easier than ever to find, support, and celebrate Nigerian creativity—from designers and artisans to makers and entrepreneurs.