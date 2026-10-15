Gospel Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji (Toluwanisings) Passes On

Nigerian gospel singer and worship minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, popularly known as Toluwanisings, has passed away. His family announced his passing in a statement shared on his social media account on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. He was announced dead in the early hours of the morning.

“With deep sorrow, the family announces the passing of Minister Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwani Gospel Music Ministry (TOGOMM), who passed away in the early hours of 14 October 2026,” the statement read.

Describing him as a dearly loved husband and family member, the family asked the public to keep his wife and loved ones in their prayers. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Toluwanisings built a name for himself in Nigeria’s gospel music scene through his energetic praise sessions, worship recordings and live ministrations. His music blended Yoruba praise traditions with contemporary gospel sounds, creating songs that resonated with listeners across churches and digital music platforms.

One of his notable projects was “Kos’Oluwa Laye”, which helped bring his music to a wider audience. His catalogue also includes songs such as “Owo Re Meji Meji”, “Unreserved Praise VOL 4,” “Kabiyesi Olorun Ayo,” “The Name of Jesus,” and many others.

Toluwanisings was committed to gospel ministry through live performances and worship gatherings. In an interview, he described gospel music ministry as a means of reaching souls through songs, live ministrations and album releases. For him and many other gospel artists, music is not always just a talent but a ministry with a purpose.

His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief from fans, colleagues and members of the gospel music community, many of whom have taken to social media to celebrate his life and express their condolences to his family. He leaves behind a body of music that will continue to connect him with listeners who found joy, encouragement and an expression of faith in his songs. As tributes continue to emerge, his life and ministry are being remembered through the music he shared and the worship experiences he helped create.

May his soul rest in peace, and may God comfort his wife, children, family and loved ones.